90% Adults In India Receive Both COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs, Health Minister Hails PM's 'Mantra'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that 90 per cent of adults in India have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under the vaccination drive started in January 2021. The Health Minister also praised PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Prayas' saying that 'we will win the battle against the deadly pandemic', which wreaked havoc globally.

"What an extraordinary feat! With PM Narendra Modi Ji's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90% of its adult population. Way to go! We will win the battle against the pandemic together," Mansukh tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country crossed a mark of 197.95 (1,97,98,21,197) crore vaccination coverage on Sunday. The vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was also started in March this year and more than 3.69 crore teens have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the age group of 15-18 years, 6,05,14,353 doses have been administered as the first dose and 4,90,21,990 doses as the second dose.

Meanwhile, the administration of COVID-19 precaution dose for the age group of 18-59 years was also started from 10th April 2022. As per the data, a total of 57,42,274 health care workers have received the precaution dose till now.

India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases in the country comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said. The 24 new fatalities include nine from Kerala, six from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, and three from West Bengal.

A total of 5,25,223 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,940 from Maharashtra, 70,046 from Kerala, 40,119 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,271 from Delhi, 23,540 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,225 from West Bengal

A total of 86,39,99,907 samples have been tested till now including 3,32,978 samples tested alone on Sunday. The daily positivity rate in the country was recorded at 4.85 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.74 per cent, according to official data.





(With Agency Inputs)