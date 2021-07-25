Sanjay Kundu, DGP, Himachal Pradesh, cautioning people not to venture near the water bodies, said that 156 persons lost their lives due to drowning in the 13 month period between 01.01.2020 to 31.01.2021.

Kinnaur/Shimla | Jagran News Desk: Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district saw multiple incidents of landslide near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road on Sunday that claimed the lives of at least nine people and injured three others, all reportedly the tourists. The much photographed Batseri bridge also collapsed in the landslide. .

In a video that came from the spot of the incident, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse. Cars parked below the bridge were crushed as the bridge broke down into pieces.

#VIDEO | Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in #HimachalPradesh's Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged



Nine persons died, three injured; rescue team present at the spot



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the death of people in the Kinnaur landslide and said that arrangements are being done for the treatment of those injured.

It is a very painful incident, Modi said while announcing an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi

As rescue teams were deployed at the site, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inquired about the incident, and said that immediate relief is being provided.

"I spoke to the Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident. The administration has started rescue operation at the spot & immediate relief is being provided there. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," Thakur said on Twitter.

मैंने किन्नौर जिला प्रशासन से बात करके हादसे की जानकारी ली व उन्हें उचित दिशानिर्देश दिए।



प्रशासन घटनास्थल पर राहत कार्य में जुट गया है तथा प्रभावितों को फौरी राहत प्रदान की जा रही है।



घायल हुए व्यक्तियों को स्वास्थ्य लाभ शीघ्र प्राप्त हो, ईश्वर से यही कामना करता हूं।



ॐ शांति!

— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 25, 2021

Sanjay Kundu, DGP, Himachal Pradesh, cautioning people not to venture near the water bodies, said that 156 persons lost their lives due to drowning in the 13 month period between 01.01.2020 to 31.01.2021.

