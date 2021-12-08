New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nine teachers and the principal of a government school were booked for allegedly raping and molesting four students in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The incident came to light when one of the survivor's fathers took action after his daughter refused to go to school and opened up about the alleged abuse.

The victim, a class 10th student studying at Raisarna Government Higher Secondary School, alleged that she was gang-raped by her school principal and three other teachers for more than a year. She also accused two women teachers of filming videos of the act. Furthermore, parents of three other girls of classes 3, 4, and 6 who study in the same school have also filed a case of molestation against the teachers.

The father of the victim, while filing a report in the police station, mentioned that he is a truck driver. His wife cannot speak or hear and his daughter studies in 10th standard. Recently, when he came home after driving, he got to know that his daughter has not been going to school for several days. When the father asked his daughter about the same she started crying, said Mandhan police station officer Mukesh Yadav.

Yadav further added that upon being asked, the girl told her father about the incident. She was gang-raped by headmaster Jitendra Kumar, and teachers Rajkumar and Pramod last week. Two women teachers, Manisha Yadav and Anita Kumari had taken her to another teacher's room, where all three gang-raped her. Both the teachers forcibly took off her clothes and then the headmaster and two male teachers gang-raped her.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Lal and Block Education Officer Sarita Yadav on Wednesday (December 8) reached the school for carrying out the investigation. Lal said that the investigation has been started under the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, Yadav said that the report would be prepared and sent to the Education Minister. An attempt was made to talk to the Education Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla in this matter, but he could not be reached.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha