As per the police, the massive explosion took place on the night of July 20. While eight victims, mostly labourers and their family members, succumbed to injuries in the last couple of days, one victim died today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least 9 people, including 4 children, succumbed to severe burn injuries that they suffered in a massive blast due to a leakage of cooking gas from an LPG Cylinder in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. According to police officials, as quoted by news agency PTI, the explosion took place in a room following the gas leak on the outskirts of Ahmadabad city.

As per the police, the massive explosion took place on the night of July 20. While eight victims, mostly labourers and their family members, succumbed to injuries in the last couple of days, one victim died today taking the overall death toll to 9. The police informed that all of the 9 deceased were from Madhya Pradesh and were working as daily wage labourers in Ahmedabad.

"Leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder had triggered explosion and fire, in which 10 persons, including children and women, had suffered severe burn injuries. The incident has claimed the lives of nine of them so far. They were undergoing treatment at the civil hospital," inspector PR Jadeja of Aslali police station, as quoted by PTI said.

"Three persons died during treatment on Thursday, five others died on Friday and one more this morning", the police official further added.

The labourers and their family members were sleeping in the small room when the gas from their cylinder started leaking. When their neighbour knocked on their door to alert them about it, one of the labourers got up and switched on the light, which triggered a spark and led to the explosion due to the concentration of gas, another police official said.

The 10 injured persons included the neighbour who had come to alert them, and all of them were taken to the civil hospital for treatment. Those who died have been identified as Rampyari Ahirwar (56), Rajubhai Ahirwar (31), Sonu Ahirwar (21), Seema Ahirwar (25), Sarju Ahirwar (22), Vaishali (7), Nitesh (6), Payal (4), and Akash (2), all natives of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, the inspector added.

"One injured person,identified as Kulsinh Bhairwa (30), is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical," Jadeja said, adding that he is from Kudgaon in Karauli in Rajasthan, the police officer said, adding that the bodies were being sent to their native village in Madhya Pradesh.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan