9 Lakh Govt Vehicles Older Than 15 Months To Go Off Road From April 1: Nitin Gadkari

UNION Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that over nine lakh vehicles that are older than 15 years, will go off roads road from April 1, 2023.

Earlier in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.

"We have now approved the scrapping of more than nine lakh government vehicles, which are more than 15 years old, and polluting buses and cars will go off the road and new vehicles with alternative fuels will replace them," he said.

While addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari informed that the government is introducing ways to facilitate the use of ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and electric vehicles. He also mentioned that this decision will lead to a decrease in air pollution.

"This will further reduce air pollution to a great extent," the road transport said.

According to the official notification, all the vehicles owned by central and state governments, including buses owned by transport corporations and public sector undertakings, that are older than 15 years will be de-registered and scrapped from April 1, 2023.

However, the rule will not be applied to the special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for the defence of the country and for the maintenance of law and order and internal security, the notification had said.

"Disposal of such vehicles shall, after the expiry of 15 years from the date of the initial registration of the vehicle, (should) be ensured through the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility set up in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021," it had said.

Gadkari also spoke about the country's aim of accomplishing net zero by 2070, adding that it can be achieved if the country follows a strategic and systematic approach toward transportation.

"There is an immediate need to decarbonise the transport sector," he stressed.

