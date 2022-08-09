9 Killed In Auto-Bus Collision In Bengal's Birbhum; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

At least 9 persons, including eight women, were killed in an accident in Bengal's Birbhum district. The accident took place on National Highway-60 where an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on Tuesday at Mallarpur near Rampurhat.

After the unfortunate accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives in an accident in West Bengal's Birbhum and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000, Modi said.

At least nine persons died on Tuesday afternoon, a senior police officer said. He informed me that the bus was on its way to Durgapur from Arambagh when the collision occurred.

Meanwhile, the Birbhum district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi informed that the eight women were passengers of the three-wheeler and the ninth victim was its driver.

The women were returning home from a paddy field, he said. Their bodies have been taken to Arambagh hospital, where post-mortem would be conducted, the SP said.