New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 9 people were killed including three children after a compound wall collapsed on nearly 10 houses in Mohammedia Hills in Hyderabad's Bandlaguda following the incessant rains till early Wednesday morning. Several others were also severely injured in the shocking incident. The dead bodies are reportedly trapped under the debris of the wall.

Confirming the news, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present at the spot, tweeted, "I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in the death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar..."

#HyderabadRains I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar... pic.twitter.com/EVQCBdNTvB — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

According to a PTI report, some boulders fell on the compound walls of two houses, killing nine people on the spot and injuring four persons. The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital, a police official said. Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi also visited the hospital, where the injured were admitted and met the families of the victims.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. Twelve people have died in Telangana in the last 48 hours following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to flooding on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Telangana: Water logging in parts of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall in the city; visuals from near Vanasthalipuram area. (13.11) pic.twitter.com/5LQYDt511d — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Hyderabad witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday leading to water-logging and traffic jams in several areas of the city. According to the MeT department, the rains were triggered by a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rains across several districts of Telangana.

Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggered water logging in parts of the city; visuals from Attapur Main Road and Musheerabad. (13.11) pic.twitter.com/FQ5HjIb5UH — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Visuals posted by news agency ANI showed severe water-logging at various parts of the city, including Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda andMusheerabad. Cars and can be seen drowned and some of them washed away in the water on roads of the Hyderabad.

#WATCH: A vehicle washes away in Dammaiguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/B6Jvyu665Z — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. Visuals from Reddy Colony, Champapet. pic.twitter.com/bOAWmWMPge — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The State Disaster Relief Force and the Fire department carried out rescue operations in Toli Chowki area to evacuate people from the water-logged area.

Hyderabad: State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department carried out rescue operation in Toli Chowki area, that has been water-logged due to incessant rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/HhKGWIwRfG — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

#WATCH Hyderabad: State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department rescued people in Toli Chowki area, that has been water-logged due to incessant rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/39LOvayCD1 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said that most parts of the GHMC area are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next few hours and advised people to stay indoors unless unavoidable.

"We are witnessing unprecedented rainfall in the city. A high of 25 cm rainfall has been recorded at LB Nagar!! Rains are expected to continue for a few more hours. Citizens are requested to remain indoors and stay safe. DRF teams are striving to normalize the situation," the Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC tweeted.

According to official data on rainfall (from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm of rainfall at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Posted By: Talib Khan