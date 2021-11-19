New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least 9 people were killed in Pernambet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Friday when the house in which they were staying collapsed in incessant rainfall. The deceased include four women and four children and one man. The house collapsed when the family was fast asleep.

Fire and Rescue personnel and the police rushed to the spot and took out those injured. Eight people were injured in the accident and are being given medical aid at the Peranmbet Government hospital. The bodies are at the Peranmbet Government hospital for post-mortem. Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the incident.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan