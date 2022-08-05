9 Dead, Several Lose Eyesight After Consuming Adulterated Liquor In Bihar

A day after the hooch tragedy was reported in Saran district of Bihar, the death toll on Friday climbed to 9 with 17 people losing their eyesight.

Reportedly, the victims belong to villages under Maker and Bheldi police stations in Saran district. Most of the victims had bought spurious liquor from Dhanuka Toli village.

The victims had consumed the liquor at different places on Wednesday night and their health deteriorated after that. Two people identified as Chandan Kumar (35) and Kamal Mahto (60), lost their lives on Thursday following the incident.

While confirming the incident, Rajesh Meena, the district magistrate (DM) of Saran district said that the preliminary investigation revealed that they had consumed the spurious liquor.

The other deceased were identified as Om Nath Mahto, Chandeshwar Mahto, Sakaldeep Mahto, Dhaniram Mahto, Rajnath Mahto, and two others. They died between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

As soon as the hooch tragedy was reported in the region, the Station House Officer (SHO) and circle officers of Maker, Bheldi, and Amnaur reached the houses of victims with forensic experts. They collected the samples and also registered statements of the family members of the deceased and critically ill persons. The critically ill persons were admitted to Sadar hospital Chapra and PMCH Patna.

Meanwhile, the police mentioned that 17 persons have lost their eyesight and they are fighting for their lives in the hospitals as well. The toll is expected to rise further.

Bihar however, is a dry state which banned the sale and purchase of liquor since April 2016.

Earlier in July, a similar incident was reported in Gujarat where nearly 21 people died in a hooch tragedy that affected people from five districts including Botad, Bhavnagar, Barvala, and Dhandhuka. The police also detained three people from Botad district over their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious country-made liquor.

(With agency inputs)