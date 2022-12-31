9 Dead, Several Injured In SUV-Bus Collision In Gujarat's Navsari, Home Minister Amit Shah Expresses Grief

In a bus and SUV collision in Gujarat's Navsari district, at least nine people died and several others were injured on Saturday morning. The collision happened on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, according to VN Patel, deputy superintendent of police in Navsari. After the horrific incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief and prayed for the immediate recovery of the injured.

Taking it to Twitter, Shah said in Gujarati, “The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery.”

“9 people died and several injured in a collision between a bus and a car on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Navsari. One seriously injured has been referred to Surat,” ANI quoted VN Patel, Dy SP, Navsari, Gujarat as saying. “One seriously injured has been referred to Surat,” Patel further added.