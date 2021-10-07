New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A least 9 people died while around 27 others were injured after a bus collided with a sand-laden truck in Baburi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the accident took place when the bus driver was trying to save a stray cow walking on the road. Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad said that the bus was carrying 70 passengers in total and was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the horrific accident took place.

9 people killed, 27 injured in collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Barabanki. The injured have been shifted to Trauma Centre, says DM Barabanki. pic.twitter.com/WqaMlPyBEv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2021

The police said that the injured have been shifted to a trauma centre in Lucknow. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also asked the authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured. The chief minister has also announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan