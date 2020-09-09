Of the total 43,70,129 cases, 8,97,394 are active cases, while 33,98,845 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering another record single-day spike of new coronavirus cases, India, during the last 24-hours recorded 89,706 new infections taking the overall COVID-19 tally past 43-lakh mark and reached 43,70,129, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the deadly infections also inches closer to 74,000-mark and reached 73,890 after 1,115 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24-hours.

Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit in India with the infection toll reaching near 10-lakh mark in the state. Maharashtra during the last 24 hours reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,43,772, while the death toll went up to 27,407 with 380 patients succumbing to the infection.

For the fifth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh saw more number of coronavirus patients getting cured than the addition of new cases, though the 10,000-plus positives daily have become a regularity. In the 24 hours, 10,601 fresh cases increased the overall tally to 5,17,094. The number of deaths also reached 4,560, after 73 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll in Tamil Nadu crossed the 8,000-mark on Tuesday with 87 more fatalities reported, while 5,684 fresh cases took the tally to 4,74,940. Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the third successive day with 6,599 people getting discharged, taking the total number of people cured to 4,16,715.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 307 5 3035 38 50 Andhra Pradesh 96769 1163 415765 11691 4560 73 Arunachal Pradesh 1670 94 3723 127 9 1 Assam 29206 408 101239 2163 378 8 Bihar 15346 775 134391 2246 765 4 Chandigarh 2334 147 3960 226 78 4 Chhattisgarh 26915 2207 22792 615 407 12 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 3 2321 30 2 Delhi 22377 1834 170140 1756 4618 19 Goa 4499 2 16875 448 256 11 Gujarat 16319 163 87352 1445 3133 13 Haryana 16890 557 63315 1704 854 25 Himachal Pradesh 2326 150 5445 261 60 5 Jammu and Kashmir 11859 850 33251 491 815 14 Jharkhand 15438 850 39362 1812 496 14 Karnataka 96937 83 308573 7803 6680 146 Kerala 23280 1147 68863 1866 372 13 Ladakh 856 38 2211 35 Madhya Pradesh 17205 244 58509 1600 1609 20 Maharashtra 243809 6517 672556 13234 27407 380 Manipur 1683 27 5480 122 39 1 Meghalaya 1343 114 1716 156 17 Mizoram 378 1 745 10 0 Nagaland 496 29 3739 54 10 Odisha 28628 690 102185 2787 569 13 Puducherry 4831 25 12581 446 337 12 Punjab 16230 410 49327 2307 1990 67 Rajasthan 15090 132 77872 1445 1164 13 Sikkim 538 1413 17 7 2 Tamil Nadu 50213 1002 416715 6599 8012 87 Telangana 31654 16 115072 2485 916 10 Tripura 6903 262 9653 311 161 9 Uttarakhand 8261 296 17473 350 360 12 Uttar Pradesh 63256 1112 211170 5439 4047 71 West Bengal 23254 38 160025 2996 3677 57 Total# 897394 13697 3398844 74894 73890 1115





Posted By: Talib Khan