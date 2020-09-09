89,706 new cases in a day take India's COVID-19 tally past 43-lakh mark; death toll near 74,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering another record single-day spike of new coronavirus cases, India, during the last 24-hours recorded 89,706 new infections taking the overall COVID-19 tally past 43-lakh mark and reached 43,70,129, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The death toll due to the deadly infections also inches closer to 74,000-mark and reached 73,890 after 1,115 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24-hours.
Of the total 43,70,129 cases, 8,97,394 are active cases, while 33,98,845 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit in India with the infection toll reaching near 10-lakh mark in the state. Maharashtra during the last 24 hours reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,43,772, while the death toll went up to 27,407 with 380 patients succumbing to the infection.
For the fifth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh saw more number of coronavirus patients getting cured than the addition of new cases, though the 10,000-plus positives daily have become a regularity. In the 24 hours, 10,601 fresh cases increased the overall tally to 5,17,094. The number of deaths also reached 4,560, after 73 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 death toll in Tamil Nadu crossed the 8,000-mark on Tuesday with 87 more fatalities reported, while 5,684 fresh cases took the tally to 4,74,940. Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the third successive day with 6,599 people getting discharged, taking the total number of people cured to 4,16,715.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|307
|5
|3035
|38
|50
|Andhra Pradesh
|96769
|1163
|415765
|11691
|4560
|73
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1670
|94
|3723
|127
|9
|1
|Assam
|29206
|408
|101239
|2163
|378
|8
|Bihar
|15346
|775
|134391
|2246
|765
|4
|Chandigarh
|2334
|147
|3960
|226
|78
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|26915
|2207
|22792
|615
|407
|12
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|294
|3
|2321
|30
|2
|Delhi
|22377
|1834
|170140
|1756
|4618
|19
|Goa
|4499
|2
|16875
|448
|256
|11
|Gujarat
|16319
|163
|87352
|1445
|3133
|13
|Haryana
|16890
|557
|63315
|1704
|854
|25
|Himachal Pradesh
|2326
|150
|5445
|261
|60
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11859
|850
|33251
|491
|815
|14
|Jharkhand
|15438
|850
|39362
|1812
|496
|14
|Karnataka
|96937
|83
|308573
|7803
|6680
|146
|Kerala
|23280
|1147
|68863
|1866
|372
|13
|Ladakh
|856
|38
|2211
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|17205
|244
|58509
|1600
|1609
|20
|Maharashtra
|243809
|6517
|672556
|13234
|27407
|380
|Manipur
|1683
|27
|5480
|122
|39
|1
|Meghalaya
|1343
|114
|1716
|156
|17
|Mizoram
|378
|1
|745
|10
|0
|Nagaland
|496
|29
|3739
|54
|10
|Odisha
|28628
|690
|102185
|2787
|569
|13
|Puducherry
|4831
|25
|12581
|446
|337
|12
|Punjab
|16230
|410
|49327
|2307
|1990
|67
|Rajasthan
|15090
|132
|77872
|1445
|1164
|13
|Sikkim
|538
|1413
|17
|7
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|50213
|1002
|416715
|6599
|8012
|87
|Telangana
|31654
|16
|115072
|2485
|916
|10
|Tripura
|6903
|262
|9653
|311
|161
|9
|Uttarakhand
|8261
|296
|17473
|350
|360
|12
|Uttar Pradesh
|63256
|1112
|211170
|5439
|4047
|71
|West Bengal
|23254
|38
|160025
|2996
|3677
|57
|Total#
|897394
|13697
|3398844
|74894
|73890
|1115
Posted By: Talib Khan