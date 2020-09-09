New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering another record single-day spike of new coronavirus cases, India, during the last 24-hours recorded 89,706 new infections taking the overall COVID-19 tally past 43-lakh mark and reached 43,70,129, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.  

The death toll due to the deadly infections also inches closer to 74,000-mark and reached 73,890 after 1,115 new fatalities were recorded during the last 24-hours. 

Of the total 43,70,129 cases, 8,97,394 are active cases, while 33,98,845 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. 

Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit in India with the infection toll reaching near 10-lakh mark in the state. Maharashtra during the last 24 hours reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,43,772, while the death toll went up to 27,407 with 380 patients succumbing to the infection. 

For the fifth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh saw more number of coronavirus patients getting cured than the addition of new cases, though the 10,000-plus positives daily have become a regularity. In the 24 hours, 10,601 fresh cases increased the overall tally to 5,17,094. The number of deaths also reached 4,560, after 73 fatalities in the last 24 hours. 

The COVID-19 death toll in Tamil Nadu crossed the 8,000-mark on Tuesday with 87 more fatalities reported, while 5,684 fresh cases took the tally to 4,74,940. Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the third successive day with 6,599 people getting discharged, taking the total number of people cured to 4,16,715. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 307 3035 38  50  
Andhra Pradesh 96769 1163  415765 11691  4560 73 
Arunachal Pradesh 1670 94  3723 127  9
Assam 29206 408  101239 2163  378
Bihar 15346 775  134391 2246  765
Chandigarh 2334 147  3960 226  78
Chhattisgarh 26915 2207  22792 615  407 12 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 2321 30  2  
Delhi 22377 1834  170140 1756  4618 19 
Goa 4499 16875 448  256 11 
Gujarat 16319 163  87352 1445  3133 13 
Haryana 16890 557  63315 1704  854 25 
Himachal Pradesh 2326 150  5445 261  60
Jammu and Kashmir 11859 850  33251 491  815 14 
Jharkhand 15438 850  39362 1812  496 14 
Karnataka 96937 83  308573 7803  6680 146 
Kerala 23280 1147  68863 1866  372 13 
Ladakh 856 38  2211   35  
Madhya Pradesh 17205 244  58509 1600  1609 20 
Maharashtra 243809 6517  672556 13234  27407 380 
Manipur 1683 27  5480 122  39
Meghalaya 1343 114  1716 156  17  
Mizoram 378 745 10  0  
Nagaland 496 29  3739 54  10  
Odisha 28628 690  102185 2787  569 13 
Puducherry 4831 25  12581 446  337 12 
Punjab 16230 410  49327 2307  1990 67 
Rajasthan 15090 132  77872 1445  1164 13 
Sikkim 538   1413 17  7
Tamil Nadu 50213 1002  416715 6599  8012 87 
Telangana 31654 16  115072 2485  916 10 
Tripura 6903 262  9653 311  161
Uttarakhand 8261 296  17473 350  360 12 
Uttar Pradesh 63256 1112  211170 5439  4047 71 
West Bengal 23254 38  160025 2996  3677 57 
Total# 897394 13697  3398844 74894  73890 1115 


Posted By: Talib Khan