New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An 87-year-old woman who was abandoned by her family after contracting COVID-19 has been taken in for care by the district health society on humanitarian grounds, as reported by the news agency ANI.

The octogenarian named Wahengbham Shakhi Devi hails from the Kaching district of Manipur. She was admitted to a temporary isolation ward-cum-Covid care center at Kakching Higher Secondary School on June 16. The old woman was very weak, faced difficulty in walking, and had extremely low oxygen levels. Because of this, she was put on oxygen support immediately and was given extra care by the nurses and doctors at the Centre.

“When she was found Covid-19 positive, no one from her family came forward to take care of her and she was left alone at her residence. Her condition was in a bad shape, and was not able to eat or walk by herself," said Dr. Moirangthem Arun, Medical in Charge of the district Covid Care Centre. He also mentioned that none of the family members have reached out to Devi yet.

“When we heard about her, the staff and doctor of this Covid Care Centre went to pick her up from her residence and admitted her here. They have been taking special care of her,” Arun further added.

As a result of the good care and medical guidance offered by the doctors and nurses, Devi's condition has improved significantly. She is no longer on oxygen support, and can now sit and eat by herself.

Meanwhile, over 80000 people have been affected in Manipur by the coronavirus. Out of these, more than 77000 patients have recovered. The death count due to the virus in the state stands at 1436. In addition, over 10000 patients are still in the hospital and recovering.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha