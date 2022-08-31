86 Rapes Were Recorded Daily In India In 2021, Rajasthan Tops The List: NCRB Data

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the crime-related statistics for the year 2021 on August 29, 2022. The data compilation of various crimes including crimes against women to economic and financial crimes shows that India registered 31, 677 rape cases in 2021.

As per the NCRB data 2021, the country recorded an average of 86 rapes daily. The data also shows nearly 49 crimes cases against women were lodged every single hour.

The number of rape cases in 2020 was 28,046, while it was 32,033 in 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Crime in India 2021' report showed. Meanwhile, Rajasthan was placed on the top with 6,337 rapes reported in the state, followed by Madhya Pradesh which reported 2,947 cases, Maharashtra with 2,496 rape cases, and Uttar Pradesh reporting and Uttar Pradesh 2,845 cases. The national capital recorded 1,250 rape cases in 2021.

Additionally, the rate of crime (per lakh population) for rape was highest in Rajasthan (16.4) followed by Chandigarh (13.3), Delhi (12.9), Haryana (12.3), and Arunachal Pradesh (11.1). The all-India average rate stood at 4.8, according to the NCRB.

A total of 4,28,278 cases of crimes against women were lodged across the country in 2021, with a rate of crime (per one lakh population) 64.5. The charge-sheeting rate in such offenses was 77.1, the official data showed.

The data showed an increase the crime against women as the same in 2020 stood at 3,71,503 and in 2019 at 4,05,326.

The crimes against women category included offences like rape, rape with murder, dowry, acid attacks, suicide abetment, kidnapping, forced marriage, human trafficking, and online harassment, among others.

In 2021, the maximum number of cases of crimes against women were lodged in Uttar Pradesh (56,083) followed by Rajasthan (40,738), Maharashtra (39,526), West Bengal (35,884), and Odisha 31,352.

However, in terms of the rate of crime against women, Assam (168.3) was on the top of the list for 2021, followed by Delhi (147), Odisha (137), Haryana (119.7), and Telangana (111.2).

Established in 1986, NCRB keeps records of data on crime. It functions under the Union Home Ministry. "The body compiles and publishes National Crime Statistics i.e. Crime in India, Accidental Deaths & Suicides and also Prison Statistics. These publications serve as principal reference point by policy makers, police, criminologists, researchers and media, both in India and abroad," reads the official website.

(With PTI Inputs)