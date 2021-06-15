India Coronavirus News: On May 10, active cases were at an average of 37.45 lakh but now have reduced to less than 10 lakh, which account for 2.9 per cent of total cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Highlighting the drastic downward shift in the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the country has witnessed almost 85 per cent decline in daily COVID-19 cases since over 4.50 lakh COVID-19 cases -- highest reported peak on May 7 -- were recorded in the country. The ministry further said that around 20 states in the country right now have less than 5,000 active cases.

"Almost 85 per cent decline has been seen in daily cases since the highest reported peak. We are witnessing this situation after 75 days, thus indicating an overall decline in infection rate", said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on COVID19 situation.

Agarwal also said that the country is seeing a sharp decline in active cases in the last few days, amounting to around 65 per cent. On May 10, active cases were at an average of 37.45 lakh but now have reduced to less than 10 lakh, which account for 2.9 per cent of total cases. Cumulative recovery rate has now reached 95.6 per cent, with recoveries outnumbering infections in all states, he said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 in children, Lav Agarwal said, "In the age group of 1-10 years, 3.28 per cent of children contracted COVID19 infection in the first wave while 3.05 per cent during the second wave. 8.03 per cent got infected in 11-20 years of age group in first wave and 8.5 per cent in the second wave".

Addressing the same press briefing, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said that the Delta plus variant of Covid has been around since March and it is not yet a ‘variant of concern'. "We have to learn more about it and track its progress," he said, adding that the existing data on the Delta Plus variant shows that it nullifies the use of a monoclonal antibody.

"Delta variant played a major role in 2nd wave. An additional mutation of this variant, known as Delta Plus, has been detected & submitted to the global data system. It has been seen in Europe since March & was brought into the public domain on June 13", Paul said.

"This (Delta Plus) is a variant of interest. It has not yet been classified as a variant of concern. As per data available in the public domain, this variant nullifies the use of a monoclonal antibody. We will study & learn more about this variant", he added.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 86,490 new cases, while on May 7, daily cases were at 4.14 lakh, but had come down to 2.67 lakh on May 19 and dropped below the 2 lakh mark subsequently.

"Observing the decline of Covid cases per day, we have analysed that India has witnessed around 85 per cent reduction in daily cases, which is a big development for all of us but we have to continue work on strict Covid behaviour", the government said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan