New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Thursday reached 38,53,407 after the country reported 83,883 new positive cases, the biggest single-day spike in the world, in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,043 fatalities were reported during the same period.

The Union Health Ministry said that out of the total number of cases, 8,15,538 are active coronavirus cases while India's death toll has reached 67,376, taking the mortality rate in the country to 1.74 per cent. Meanwhile, 29,70,493 people have recovered from coronavirus, taking India's recovery rate to 77.08 per cent.

"Over 11,70,000 tests done in last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. It eventually leads to low mortality rate," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as reported by news agency ANI.

"While the global average is 110 deaths per million population, India is reporting 48 deaths per million population. The comparative figure for Brazil and the UK is 12 and 13 times higher, respectively," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 4,55,09,380 samples tested up to 2nd September. Of these, 11,72,179 samples were tested on Wednesday.

In India, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Maharashtra has reported over 8.25 lakh coronavirus cases and more than 25,000 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has reported over 4.5 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 4,100 fatalities. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have reported 4.39 lakh cases and 3.61 lakh cases respectively.

India currently is the country with the third-highest coronavirus cases in the world after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil.

Here's the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 400 2714 46 Andhra Pradesh 101210 339876 4053 Arunachal Pradesh 1226 2979 7 Assam 24514 86895 315 Bihar 16168 121560 621 Chandigarh 1942 2551 57 Chhattisgarh 15533 17567 287 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 262 2122 2 Delhi 15870 156728 4462 Goa 3962 13850 194 Gujarat 15708 78887 3034 Haryana 11885 53835 706 Himachal Pradesh 1527 4688 40 Jammu and Kashmir 8022 29484 717 Jharkhand 15256 28149 428 Karnataka 91018 254626 5837 Kerala 22578 53649 298 Ladakh 720 1978 35 Madhya Pradesh 14072 49992 1426 Maharashtra 198866 584537 24903 Manipur 1903 4450 29 Meghalaya 1193 1235 12 Mizoram 408 612 0 Nagaland 793 3201 9 Odisha 25288 80770 503 Puducherry 4851 9675 240 Punjab 15849 38147 1512 Rajasthan 13970 68124 1069 Sikkim 429 1237 4 Tamil Nadu 52379 374172 7418 Telengana 32341 97402 846 Tripura 4737 7847 118 Uttarakhand 6042 14076 280 Uttar Pradesh 55538 176677 3542 West Bengal 24822 137616 3283 Total 815538 2970492 67376

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

