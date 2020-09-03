83,883 new cases, biggest single-day spike in world, take India's COVID-19 tally past 38 lakh; death toll tops 67,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Thursday reached 38,53,407 after the country reported 83,883 new positive cases, the biggest single-day spike in the world, in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,043 fatalities were reported during the same period.
The Union Health Ministry said that out of the total number of cases, 8,15,538 are active coronavirus cases while India's death toll has reached 67,376, taking the mortality rate in the country to 1.74 per cent. Meanwhile, 29,70,493 people have recovered from coronavirus, taking India's recovery rate to 77.08 per cent.
"Over 11,70,000 tests done in last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. It eventually leads to low mortality rate," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as reported by news agency ANI.
"While the global average is 110 deaths per million population, India is reporting 48 deaths per million population. The comparative figure for Brazil and the UK is 12 and 13 times higher, respectively," it added.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 4,55,09,380 samples tested up to 2nd September. Of these, 11,72,179 samples were tested on Wednesday.
In India, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Maharashtra has reported over 8.25 lakh coronavirus cases and more than 25,000 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has reported over 4.5 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 4,100 fatalities. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have reported 4.39 lakh cases and 3.61 lakh cases respectively.
India currently is the country with the third-highest coronavirus cases in the world after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil.
Here's the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|400
|2714
|46
|Andhra Pradesh
|101210
|339876
|4053
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1226
|2979
|7
|Assam
|24514
|86895
|315
|Bihar
|16168
|121560
|621
|Chandigarh
|1942
|2551
|57
|Chhattisgarh
|15533
|17567
|287
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|262
|2122
|2
|Delhi
|15870
|156728
|4462
|Goa
|3962
|13850
|194
|Gujarat
|15708
|78887
|3034
|Haryana
|11885
|53835
|706
|Himachal Pradesh
|1527
|4688
|40
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8022
|29484
|717
|Jharkhand
|15256
|28149
|428
|Karnataka
|91018
|254626
|5837
|Kerala
|22578
|53649
|298
|Ladakh
|720
|1978
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|14072
|49992
|1426
|Maharashtra
|198866
|584537
|24903
|Manipur
|1903
|4450
|29
|Meghalaya
|1193
|1235
|12
|Mizoram
|408
|612
|0
|Nagaland
|793
|3201
|9
|Odisha
|25288
|80770
|503
|Puducherry
|4851
|9675
|240
|Punjab
|15849
|38147
|1512
|Rajasthan
|13970
|68124
|1069
|Sikkim
|429
|1237
|4
|Tamil Nadu
|52379
|374172
|7418
|Telengana
|32341
|97402
|846
|Tripura
|4737
|7847
|118
|Uttarakhand
|6042
|14076
|280
|Uttar Pradesh
|55538
|176677
|3542
|West Bengal
|24822
|137616
|3283
|Total
|815538
|2970492
|67376
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma