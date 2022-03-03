New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, the Indian government had started rescue operations, Operation Ganga to provide humanitarian assistance and to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine. Now, in a bid to further scale up the efforts, the government has deployed over 80 flights under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine.

The Indian government is working continuously to help all the Indians stranded in the nation that is receiving heavy shellings and attacks in the Russian invasion. As per ANI, the government has also roped in more than two dozen Ministers to monitor evacuation missions without any hiccups.

According to ANI sources close to the development, the Indian government has accelerated the evacuation plan for the Indians stranded in Ukraine. Total flights ferry has been increased to bring more and more Indians.

80 Flights to evacuate Indians by March 10:

By March 10, a total of 80 flights will be pressed into service to evacuate the stranded Indians. These flights belong to the fleet of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Spice Jet, Vistara, Go Air, and also planes from the Air Force. Sources also told ANI that the 35 evacuations have been planned from the Romanian capital city Bucharest, which include 14 flights of Air India, eight of Air India Express, seven of IndiGo, one of Spice Jet, three of Vistara and two of Indian Air Force.

In total, 28 flights have been scheduled to take off from Hungary's capital Budapest. Among these 28, 15 flights are from Go Air, 9 from IndiGo, 2 from Air India, 1 from Indian Air Force, and 1 from Spice Jet. A total of nine flights are scheduled from Rzeszow, Poland, which includes eight from IndiGo and 1 from Indian Air Force, while five flights will take off from Suceava, Romania and 3 flights will take off from Kosice, Slovakia.

Over 17,000 Indians to be rescued from Ukraine:

As per all the calculations, about 17,000 stranded Indians will be evacuated from Ukraine by these 80 flights, scheduled to take off from Budapest, Bucharest, and Rzeszow, Suceava, and Kosice.

Meanwhile, by March 2, a total of 24 flights have landed under 'Operation Ganga'. The government started 'Operation Ganga' on February 26 to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine.

For the unversed, the very first flight carrying Indians landed in Mumbai on February 26 which was received by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

Ministers Jitendra Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rao Inderjeet Singh, Narayan Rane, G Kishan Reddy, Kailash Choudhary, Parshottam Rupala, Bhagwant Khutba, Virendra Kumar, Meenakshi Lekhi among 24 others have been assigned to receive the flights coming from neighboring countries of Ukraine carrying Indians.

Posted By: Ashita Singh