8-Year-Old, Who Fell Into A Borewell In MP's Betul, Dies; CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

THE eight-year-old child who had fallen into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Betul died on Saturday after being brought out of the deep borewell. The child fell into the borewell on December 6 and since then a rescue operation was carried out to bring the child out. Identified as one Tanmay Sahu, the 8-year-old was playing on a farm when he fell into the borewell around 5 pm on Tuesday.

Condoling the death of the child, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and also announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased. "It is very sad that little Tanmay (Sahu), who fell in a borewell in Betul's Mandvi village, could not be saved even after tireless efforts by the administration. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this loss, Om Shanti," tweeted CM Chouhan.

Tanmay Sahu was playing on a farm when he fell into the borewell around 5 pm on December 6. He was stuck at 55 feet of the 400-foot deep borewell that is said to have been dug recently. It took five days for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel to take the boy out of the borewell.

"My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we inquired”, his father Sunil Sahu said.

On Friday, Tanmay's anxious mother Jyoti Sahu said, "Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer? So much time has passed, and they are not saying anything. Not even allowing me to see”.

Earth-moving machines were used to dig a parallel tunnel. Hectic efforts were on to reach the child and rescue him, the officials said. However, hard rocks were blocking the way of the machines. After three days, the boy's response was weak and by Thursday late he was barely responsive. On Friday, district collector Amanbir Singh Bains said that there was no response from the boy.

