Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The security forces on Wednesday delivered another punch to Pakistan sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as they eliminated three top Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, in the Pulwama district.

Briefing the media about the operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a search was launched in the Chandgam village of Pulwama district after inputs about the terrorists.

The cordon and search operation turned into an encounter in which the three terrorists were killed, the officials said, adding that huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

"Three JeM terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Chandgam, Pulwama. One of them is a Pakistani national. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 2 M-4 carbines and 1 AK series rifle recovered," Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With this, the security forces have neutralised eight terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since the start of 2022. On Tuesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in the Okay village of Kulgam district by the security forces.

Before that, two Lashkar militants, including their top leader Salim Parray, was neutralised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

Parray, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was a categorised terrorist and active since 2016.

"Parray was wanted by law in several terror crime cases. He was involved in several civilian killings including killing of Bashir Ahmad Dar and his brother Ghulam Hassan Dar at Shahgund Hajin on 05/05/2018," news agency PTI quoted a spokesman as saying.

"Besides, he was also involved in throat-slitting of many civilians in Hajin area. He was also involved in providing logistic support to the terrorists operating in the area to carry out terror attacks," he added.

Meanwhile, on the same day, another terrorist was neutralised in an encounter at the nearby Gasu village in an operation by the Indian Army, police and the CRPF.

The security forces have been on frontfoot against terrorist in the Valley since the abrogration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, the forces had eliminated 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, in 100 successful operations in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said.

"We've completed a target of 100 successful operations and 44 top terrorists have been neutralised this year," Singh had said. "Infiltration down this year, only 34 terrorists have managed to infiltrate."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma