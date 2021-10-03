New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least eight people were allegedly killed after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest over Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit, said the state police.

Following the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured "strict action against the culprits".

"Chief Minister had expressed grief in the Lakhimpur incident. He called the incident very unfortunate. Uttar Pradesh government will investigate the matter in detail and will take strict actions against the culprits," the state government said in a statement.

Of these, three people were members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a driver, who were beaten to death by some "elements in farmers' protest", said Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra.

"Stones pelted on BJP workers' car which overturned; 2 persons came under it and died; BJP workers lynched after this," Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mishra also claimed that two farmers were also killed during the protests. However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that three farmers were killed. It also said that one of the three farmers was shot dead by Mishra's son Ashish.

However, Mishra dismissed the claims, saying his son was not present at the site. "My son wasn't present at spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive. They've killed people and damaged and set cars on fire. We have video evidence," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road.

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Several journalists were also reported to have sustained injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, in view of the violence, Maurya's visit to Banbirpur village has been cancelled.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha