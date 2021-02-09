She was taken to Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur by a relative Pancham Singh Rai for getting her employed and was kidnapped from there.

A shocking incident of human trafficking came into light when an 18-yr-old girl was abducted and sold 7 times in seven months. She was handed over to different people in states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before she committed suicide in September. The girl hailed from Jashpur district of Chattisgarh and used to help her father in farming activities.

She was taken to Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur by a relative Pancham Singh Rai for getting her employed and was kidnapped from there. The kidnappers later called her parents for ransom who informed the police. The men who abducted the girl even threatened the parents that they’ll kill her if they did not ge the money.

Meanwhile, the teen was sold for Rs 20,000 to Chhatarpur’s Kallu Raikwar and later the last person who bought her was Santosh Kushwah from Uttar Pradesh. Post this, the girl was forcefully married to Santosh’s specially abled son Babloo Kushwah in Lalitpur, where she breathed her last.

According to the police, Babloo Kushwah is untracable and the search for him is on. On the other hand, the police have arrested 8 accused who were involved in the whole incident and the interrogation is underway.

As per the police, there can be possibilities of other girls getting trafficked from areas of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal