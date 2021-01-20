After she collapsed, the plane made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport where a medical team from Kingsway Hospital attended the sick flyer.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A seven-year-old girl, flying with her father on a Lucknow-Mumbai flight, was declared brought dead at a Nagpur hospital after she was rushed there following an emergency landing on Tuesday morning.

While the exact cause of death is still unknown, Times of India quoted hospital officials saying that the girl might have collapsed due to cardia arrest caused by high altitude.

Ayushi Punvasi Prajapati, a resident of Siddharth Nagar, Chaffa in Uttar Pradesh was travelling on GoAir flight G8307 with her father. After she collapsed, the plane made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport where a medical team from Kingsway Hospital attended the sick flyer.

The girl was soon transferred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where she was declared brought dead.

Times of India, in its report, quoted officials saying that the girl and her father appeared financially backward and the fathe could not even explain the girl’s condition.

GMCH officials said that viscera samples of the girl have been preserved to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“She was anaemic. The father had not disclosed this, else he would not have been allowed to board the flight. Patients below 8 to 10 gms of haemoglobin are not permitted air journeys. Ayushi’s records show she had just 2.5 gms. They were going for her treatment to Mumbai,” officials were quoted as saying.

“She had some underlying diseases. But it may not be found out through post mortem. The viscera has been preserved. Sudden death can be attributed to cardiac arrest at the moment. The death is natural. Entire medical history will have to be studies in case the family submits it,” they added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta