78,357 new cases, 1,045 deaths in a day take India's COVID-19 tally to 37.69 lakh; death toll crosses 66,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Marking another record spike, India, during the last 24 hours, registered 78,357 new cases of coronavirus taking the COVID-19 caseload in the country past 37-lakh mark to reach 37,69,524.
The death toll in the country also crossed the 66,000-mark and reached 66,333 after 1,045 fatalities were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday.
Of the total 37,69,524 cases, 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,019,09 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate also surpassed 77 per cent and improved further.
10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 8,08,306. With 320 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,903.
Maintaining its steady streak for the seventh consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,368 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing its overall tally further up to 4.45 lakh on Tuesday. The state's Covid-19 chart now showed 4,45,139 total cases, 3,39,876 recoveries and 4,053 deaths.
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,928 new COVID cases pushing the tally to 4,33,969, while the death toll stood at 7,418 with 96 more fatalities. With 6,031 recoveries, the active cases stood at 52,379 and in total 3,74,172 people have got cured.
Here is the state-wise list:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|400
|39
|2714
|67
|46
|Andhra Pradesh
|101210
|934
|339876
|9350
|4053
|84
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1226
|6
|2979
|94
|7
|Assam
|24514
|1241
|86895
|1434
|315
|9
|Bihar
|16168
|167
|121560
|2020
|621
|39
|Chandigarh
|1942
|83
|2551
|120
|57
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|15533
|1296
|17567
|578
|287
|10
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|262
|22
|2122
|41
|2
|Delhi
|15870
|1244
|156728
|1050
|4462
|18
|Goa
|3962
|313
|13850
|273
|194
|2
|Gujarat
|15708
|184
|78887
|1131
|3034
|14
|Haryana
|11885
|514
|53835
|1163
|706
|17
|Himachal Pradesh
|1527
|36
|4688
|173
|40
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8022
|42
|29484
|469
|717
|14
|Jharkhand
|15256
|1160
|28149
|1006
|428
|11
|Karnataka
|91018
|3764
|254626
|5159
|5837
|135
|Kerala
|22578
|975
|53649
|2111
|298
|4
|Ladakh
|720
|53
|1978
|104
|35
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|14072
|158
|49992
|1335
|1426
|32
|Maharashtra
|198866
|4467
|584537
|10978
|24903
|320
|Manipur
|1903
|9
|4450
|120
|29
|1
|Meghalaya
|1193
|3
|1235
|73
|12
|2
|Mizoram
|408
|12
|612
|21
|0
|Nagaland
|793
|81
|3201
|134
|9
|Odisha
|25288
|470
|80770
|3484
|503
|11
|Puducherry
|4851
|2
|9675
|341
|240
|12
|Punjab
|15849
|337
|38147
|1120
|1512
|59
|Rajasthan
|13970
|145
|68124
|1312
|1069
|13
|Sikkim
|429
|5
|1237
|12
|4
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|52379
|199
|374172
|6031
|7418
|96
|Telengana
|32341
|642
|97402
|2240
|846
|10
|Tripura
|4737
|371
|7847
|173
|118
|5
|Uttarakhand
|6042
|134
|14076
|426
|280
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|55538
|750
|176677
|4537
|3542
|56
|West Bengal
|24822
|458
|137616
|3346
|3283
|55
|Total#
|801282
|15286
|2901908
|62026
|66333
|1045
Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry informed that fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.
"54% #COVID19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group," MOHFW tweeted.
According to the Ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age. 14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group. In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 per cent cases were reported and 11 per cent deaths.
36 per cent deaths and 26 per cent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age.51 per cent fatalities and 12 per cent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above
Posted By: Talib Khan