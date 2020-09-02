New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Marking another record spike, India, during the last 24 hours, registered 78,357 new cases of coronavirus taking the COVID-19 caseload in the country past 37-lakh mark to reach 37,69,524.  

The death toll in the country also crossed the 66,000-mark and reached 66,333 after 1,045 fatalities were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday.

Of the total 37,69,524 cases, 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,019,09 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate also surpassed 77 per cent and improved further. 

10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Also Read
Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolation
Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolation

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 8,08,306. With 320 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,903.

Maintaining its steady streak for the seventh consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,368 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing its overall tally further up to 4.45 lakh on Tuesday. The state's Covid-19 chart now showed 4,45,139 total cases, 3,39,876 recoveries and 4,053 deaths.

Also Read
Breaking News Latest Updates Sept 2 LIVE: Over 37 lakh infected with..
Breaking News Latest Updates Sept 2 LIVE: Over 37 lakh infected with..

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,928 new COVID cases pushing the tally to 4,33,969, while the death toll stood at 7,418 with 96 more fatalities. With 6,031 recoveries, the active cases stood at 52,379 and in total 3,74,172 people have got cured. 

Here is the state-wise list:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 400 39  2714 67  46  
Andhra Pradesh 101210 934  339876 9350  4053 84 
Arunachal Pradesh 1226 2979 94  7  
Assam 24514 1241  86895 1434  315
Bihar 16168 167  121560 2020  621 39 
Chandigarh 1942 83  2551 120  57
Chhattisgarh 15533 1296  17567 578  287 10 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 262 22  2122 41  2  
Delhi 15870 1244  156728 1050  4462 18 
Goa 3962 313  13850 273  194
Gujarat 15708 184  78887 1131  3034 14 
Haryana 11885 514  53835 1163  706 17 
Himachal Pradesh 1527 36  4688 173  40
Jammu and Kashmir 8022 42  29484 469  717 14 
Jharkhand 15256 1160  28149 1006  428 11 
Karnataka 91018 3764  254626 5159  5837 135 
Kerala 22578 975  53649 2111  298
Ladakh 720 53  1978 104  35
Madhya Pradesh 14072 158  49992 1335  1426 32 
Maharashtra 198866 4467  584537 10978  24903 320 
Manipur 1903 4450 120  29
Meghalaya 1193 1235 73  12
Mizoram 408 12  612 21  0  
Nagaland 793 81  3201 134  9  
Odisha 25288 470  80770 3484  503 11 
Puducherry 4851 9675 341  240 12 
Punjab 15849 337  38147 1120  1512 59 
Rajasthan 13970 145  68124 1312  1069 13 
Sikkim 429 1237 12  4
Tamil Nadu 52379 199  374172 6031  7418 96 
Telengana 32341 642  97402 2240  846 10 
Tripura 4737 371  7847 173  118
Uttarakhand 6042 134  14076 426  280 11 
Uttar Pradesh 55538 750  176677 4537  3542 56 
West Bengal 24822 458  137616 3346  3283 55 
Total# 801282 15286  2901908 62026  66333 1045 

 

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry informed that fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

"54% #COVID19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group," MOHFW tweeted.

According to the Ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age. 14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group. In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 per cent cases were reported and 11 per cent deaths.

36 per cent deaths and 26 per cent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age.51 per cent fatalities and 12 per cent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above

Posted By: Talib Khan