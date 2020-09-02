Of the total 37,69,524 cases, 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,019,09 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Marking another record spike, India, during the last 24 hours, registered 78,357 new cases of coronavirus taking the COVID-19 caseload in the country past 37-lakh mark to reach 37,69,524.

The death toll in the country also crossed the 66,000-mark and reached 66,333 after 1,045 fatalities were reported in the country during the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday.

Of the total 37,69,524 cases, 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,019,09 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate also surpassed 77 per cent and improved further.

10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 8,08,306. With 320 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,903.

Maintaining its steady streak for the seventh consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,368 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing its overall tally further up to 4.45 lakh on Tuesday. The state's Covid-19 chart now showed 4,45,139 total cases, 3,39,876 recoveries and 4,053 deaths.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,928 new COVID cases pushing the tally to 4,33,969, while the death toll stood at 7,418 with 96 more fatalities. With 6,031 recoveries, the active cases stood at 52,379 and in total 3,74,172 people have got cured.

Here is the state-wise list:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 400 39 2714 67 46 Andhra Pradesh 101210 934 339876 9350 4053 84 Arunachal Pradesh 1226 6 2979 94 7 Assam 24514 1241 86895 1434 315 9 Bihar 16168 167 121560 2020 621 39 Chandigarh 1942 83 2551 120 57 1 Chhattisgarh 15533 1296 17567 578 287 10 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 262 22 2122 41 2 Delhi 15870 1244 156728 1050 4462 18 Goa 3962 313 13850 273 194 2 Gujarat 15708 184 78887 1131 3034 14 Haryana 11885 514 53835 1163 706 17 Himachal Pradesh 1527 36 4688 173 40 2 Jammu and Kashmir 8022 42 29484 469 717 14 Jharkhand 15256 1160 28149 1006 428 11 Karnataka 91018 3764 254626 5159 5837 135 Kerala 22578 975 53649 2111 298 4 Ladakh 720 53 1978 104 35 1 Madhya Pradesh 14072 158 49992 1335 1426 32 Maharashtra 198866 4467 584537 10978 24903 320 Manipur 1903 9 4450 120 29 1 Meghalaya 1193 3 1235 73 12 2 Mizoram 408 12 612 21 0 Nagaland 793 81 3201 134 9 Odisha 25288 470 80770 3484 503 11 Puducherry 4851 2 9675 341 240 12 Punjab 15849 337 38147 1120 1512 59 Rajasthan 13970 145 68124 1312 1069 13 Sikkim 429 5 1237 12 4 1 Tamil Nadu 52379 199 374172 6031 7418 96 Telengana 32341 642 97402 2240 846 10 Tripura 4737 371 7847 173 118 5 Uttarakhand 6042 134 14076 426 280 11 Uttar Pradesh 55538 750 176677 4537 3542 56 West Bengal 24822 458 137616 3346 3283 55 Total# 801282 15286 2901908 62026 66333 1045

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry informed that fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

"54% #COVID19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group," MOHFW tweeted.

According to the Ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age. 14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group. In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 per cent cases were reported and 11 per cent deaths.

36 per cent deaths and 26 per cent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age.51 per cent fatalities and 12 per cent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above

