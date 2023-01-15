75th Army Day: Rajnath Singh Asks Indian Army To Adopt Changes, Be Future Ready

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande during the Shaurya Sandhya’ event organised as part of 75th Army Day celebrations, in Bengaluru on Sunday (Image Credits: ANI)

DEFENCE Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday addressed an event on the occasion of 75th Indian Army Day at the Army Service Corps (ASC) Bengaluru and asked the army to be future-ready at a time when lessons should be learned from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Singh asked the armed forces to improve their adoption capabilities and mentioned that there has been a prominent change in every field over the years, including society, politics and the economy. He then said that security challenges have also witnessed that change.

Speaking during the event, he noted that not only security challenges are evolving with time, but the pace of that change is also increasing rapidly.

"Drones, underwater drones, and weapons powered by artificial intelligence are being used today. This era has become technology-intensive. Latest technological advancements have increased these challenges," Singh said.

He hailed the army for constantly adapting to the evolving changes and dealing with the challenges with poise, patience and bravery.

He encouraged them to further develop their capabilities and implement the lessons learnt from the ever-evolving global security scenario, including the Ukrainian conflict.

Giving an example of the militaries across the world who are engaged in modernisation and are working on new ideas, technologies and their organisational structure, e asked the Indian army to to work on their strategies, tactics and policies keeping the future challenges in mind.

"Every today becomes tomorrow's yesterday. Any military or organisation, which prepares itself only according to the present soon becomes old and ineffective. It is imperative to work on tomorrow, the day after and the next 25-30 years. This will ensure our security and prosperity. Let us together build a developed and secure India," the Defence Minister underlined.

According to him, the government's focus has always been on developing a strong and foolproof security apparatus and it is now playing a crucial role in the progress of the nation.

He lauded the defence forces and recalled their bravery during 1962, 1965, 1971, 1999 wars and the recent skirmishes in Galwan and Tawang.

He stated that the spirit and bravery of the soldiers has not only enhanced India's respect around the world, but has also increased faith in the hearts of all Indians.

India's reputation has increased significantly in the international fora and this manifested in the ceasing of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the leaders concerned to ensure safe evacuation of Indian students, said the defence minister.

Earlier, when India used to speak, no one would take it seriously, but now when we say, "the world listens to us carefully."

"An example of it is the evacuation of Indian students caught during the Russia and Ukraine war. There was an outcry to safely bring students back home," Singh said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukraine President ( Volodymyr) Zelensky, Russian President (Vladimir) Putin and US President Joe Biden and the war was stopped for a few hours during which students were safely evacuated," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)