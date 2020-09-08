New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After registering over 80,000 new coronavirus cases for last 4 days, India during the last 24-hours recorded 75,809 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 42,80,423.

The death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 in India also crossed the 72,000-mark and reached 72,775 after 1,133 new fatalities were recorded in the country during the last 24-hours. This is the highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month.

Of the total 42,80,423 cases, 8,83,697 are active cases, while 33,23,951 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 

Maharashtra, being the worst-hit Indian state, has recorded 16,429 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24-hours, taking the total count in the state to 9,23,641. With 423 patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 27,027. The state had reported a record number of cases in the last five days, with Sunday seeing the highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections.

Also Read
'PLA troops fired a few rounds, Indian troops exercised great restraint':..
'PLA troops fired a few rounds, Indian troops exercised great restraint':..

Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh crossed the five-lakh mark in COVID-19 cases, riding on a rapid surge particularly in the last month. As 8,368 cases were added afresh in 24 hours taking the state's COVID-19 aggregate touched 5,06,493, while 70 more died, pushing the toll up to 4,487.

Third worst-hit state in the country, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,69,256 while the death toll mounted to 7,925 with 89 more fatalities. With 5,930 patients getting discharged, the recoveries eclipsed the fresh infections for the second successive day and 4,10,116 is the aggregate number of people who have got cured till date.

Also Read
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police files abetment to suicide case..
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police files abetment to suicide case..

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus deaths and infections in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 312 19  2997 46  50  
Andhra Pradesh 97932 1757  404074 10055  4487 70 
Arunachal Pradesh 1576 56  3596 124  8  
Assam 28798 525  99076 2250  370 10 
Bihar 16121 305  132145 1660  761 11 
Chandigarh 2187 66  3734 295  74
Chhattisgarh 24708 1023  22177 979  395 15 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 297 2291 20  2  
Delhi 20543 366  168384 2411  4599 32 
Goa 4501 253  16427 588  245
Gujarat 16482 39  85907 1276  3120 15 
Haryana 16333 641  61611 1560  829 23 
Himachal Pradesh 2234 58  5370 186  56
Jammu and Kashmir 11009 563  32760 433  801 17 
Jharkhand 14588 178  37550 1366  482 13 
Karnataka 97020 2265  300770 7897  6534 141 
Kerala 22133 610  66997 2246  359 12 
Ladakh 818 32  2211 60  35  
Madhya Pradesh 16961 846  56909 1022  1589 17 
Maharashtra 237292 1084  659322 14922  27027 423 
Manipur 1710 110  5358 194  38  
Meghalaya 1457 24  1560 17
Mizoram 379 735 0  
Nagaland 525 132  3685 174  10  
Odisha 27938 817  99398 3034  556 10 
Puducherry 4856 230  12135 503  325 11 
Punjab 16640 484  47020 1565  1923 61 
Rajasthan 14958   76427 1566  1151 14 
Sikkim 538 1396 25  5  
Tamil Nadu 51215 243  410116 5930  7925 89 
Telangana 31670 35  112587 2346  906 11 
Tripura 6641 330  9342 294  152
Uttarakhand 7965 325  17123 475  348
Uttar Pradesh 62144 519  205731 4993  3976 56 
West Bengal 23216 157029 3021  3620 58 
Total# 883697 1155  3323950 73521  72775 1133 

  

Posted By: Talib Khan