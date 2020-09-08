75,809 cases, 1,133 fatalities in a day take India’s COVID-19 tally near 43-lakh; death toll crosses 72,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After registering over 80,000 new coronavirus cases for last 4 days, India during the last 24-hours recorded 75,809 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 42,80,423.
The death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 in India also crossed the 72,000-mark and reached 72,775 after 1,133 new fatalities were recorded in the country during the last 24-hours. This is the highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month.
Of the total 42,80,423 cases, 8,83,697 are active cases, while 33,23,951 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Maharashtra, being the worst-hit Indian state, has recorded 16,429 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24-hours, taking the total count in the state to 9,23,641. With 423 patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 27,027. The state had reported a record number of cases in the last five days, with Sunday seeing the highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections.
Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh crossed the five-lakh mark in COVID-19 cases, riding on a rapid surge particularly in the last month. As 8,368 cases were added afresh in 24 hours taking the state's COVID-19 aggregate touched 5,06,493, while 70 more died, pushing the toll up to 4,487.
Third worst-hit state in the country, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,69,256 while the death toll mounted to 7,925 with 89 more fatalities. With 5,930 patients getting discharged, the recoveries eclipsed the fresh infections for the second successive day and 4,10,116 is the aggregate number of people who have got cured till date.
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus deaths and infections in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|312
|19
|2997
|46
|50
|Andhra Pradesh
|97932
|1757
|404074
|10055
|4487
|70
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1576
|56
|3596
|124
|8
|Assam
|28798
|525
|99076
|2250
|370
|10
|Bihar
|16121
|305
|132145
|1660
|761
|11
|Chandigarh
|2187
|66
|3734
|295
|74
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|24708
|1023
|22177
|979
|395
|15
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|297
|5
|2291
|20
|2
|Delhi
|20543
|366
|168384
|2411
|4599
|32
|Goa
|4501
|253
|16427
|588
|245
|9
|Gujarat
|16482
|39
|85907
|1276
|3120
|15
|Haryana
|16333
|641
|61611
|1560
|829
|23
|Himachal Pradesh
|2234
|58
|5370
|186
|56
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11009
|563
|32760
|433
|801
|17
|Jharkhand
|14588
|178
|37550
|1366
|482
|13
|Karnataka
|97020
|2265
|300770
|7897
|6534
|141
|Kerala
|22133
|610
|66997
|2246
|359
|12
|Ladakh
|818
|32
|2211
|60
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|16961
|846
|56909
|1022
|1589
|17
|Maharashtra
|237292
|1084
|659322
|14922
|27027
|423
|Manipur
|1710
|110
|5358
|194
|38
|Meghalaya
|1457
|24
|1560
|4
|17
|1
|Mizoram
|379
|1
|735
|1
|0
|Nagaland
|525
|132
|3685
|174
|10
|Odisha
|27938
|817
|99398
|3034
|556
|10
|Puducherry
|4856
|230
|12135
|503
|325
|11
|Punjab
|16640
|484
|47020
|1565
|1923
|61
|Rajasthan
|14958
|76427
|1566
|1151
|14
|Sikkim
|538
|4
|1396
|25
|5
|Tamil Nadu
|51215
|243
|410116
|5930
|7925
|89
|Telangana
|31670
|35
|112587
|2346
|906
|11
|Tripura
|6641
|330
|9342
|294
|152
|3
|Uttarakhand
|7965
|325
|17123
|475
|348
|7
|Uttar Pradesh
|62144
|519
|205731
|4993
|3976
|56
|West Bengal
|23216
|2
|157029
|3021
|3620
|58
|Total#
|883697
|1155
|3323950
|73521
|72775
|1133
