New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After registering over 80,000 new coronavirus cases for last 4 days, India during the last 24-hours recorded 75,809 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 42,80,423.

The death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 in India also crossed the 72,000-mark and reached 72,775 after 1,133 new fatalities were recorded in the country during the last 24-hours. This is the highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month.

Of the total 42,80,423 cases, 8,83,697 are active cases, while 33,23,951 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, being the worst-hit Indian state, has recorded 16,429 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24-hours, taking the total count in the state to 9,23,641. With 423 patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 27,027. The state had reported a record number of cases in the last five days, with Sunday seeing the highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections.

Second, on the list, Andhra Pradesh crossed the five-lakh mark in COVID-19 cases, riding on a rapid surge particularly in the last month. As 8,368 cases were added afresh in 24 hours taking the state's COVID-19 aggregate touched 5,06,493, while 70 more died, pushing the toll up to 4,487.

Third worst-hit state in the country, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,69,256 while the death toll mounted to 7,925 with 89 more fatalities. With 5,930 patients getting discharged, the recoveries eclipsed the fresh infections for the second successive day and 4,10,116 is the aggregate number of people who have got cured till date.

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus deaths and infections in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 312 19 2997 46 50 Andhra Pradesh 97932 1757 404074 10055 4487 70 Arunachal Pradesh 1576 56 3596 124 8 Assam 28798 525 99076 2250 370 10 Bihar 16121 305 132145 1660 761 11 Chandigarh 2187 66 3734 295 74 3 Chhattisgarh 24708 1023 22177 979 395 15 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 297 5 2291 20 2 Delhi 20543 366 168384 2411 4599 32 Goa 4501 253 16427 588 245 9 Gujarat 16482 39 85907 1276 3120 15 Haryana 16333 641 61611 1560 829 23 Himachal Pradesh 2234 58 5370 186 56 1 Jammu and Kashmir 11009 563 32760 433 801 17 Jharkhand 14588 178 37550 1366 482 13 Karnataka 97020 2265 300770 7897 6534 141 Kerala 22133 610 66997 2246 359 12 Ladakh 818 32 2211 60 35 Madhya Pradesh 16961 846 56909 1022 1589 17 Maharashtra 237292 1084 659322 14922 27027 423 Manipur 1710 110 5358 194 38 Meghalaya 1457 24 1560 4 17 1 Mizoram 379 1 735 1 0 Nagaland 525 132 3685 174 10 Odisha 27938 817 99398 3034 556 10 Puducherry 4856 230 12135 503 325 11 Punjab 16640 484 47020 1565 1923 61 Rajasthan 14958 76427 1566 1151 14 Sikkim 538 4 1396 25 5 Tamil Nadu 51215 243 410116 5930 7925 89 Telangana 31670 35 112587 2346 906 11 Tripura 6641 330 9342 294 152 3 Uttarakhand 7965 325 17123 475 348 7 Uttar Pradesh 62144 519 205731 4993 3976 56 West Bengal 23216 2 157029 3021 3620 58 Total# 883697 1155 3323950 73521 72775 1133

