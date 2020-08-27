New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed the grim mark of 33 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 75,760 new COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,023 fatalities were reported during the same period.

In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry said that the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 33,10,235 people in India so far. Out of the total number of cases, 7,25,991 are active coronavirus cases while 25,23,771 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the recovery rate to 76.24 per cent. However, 60,472 have lost their lives against coronavirus, taking India's fatality rate to 1.82 per cent.

"Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the case fatality rate low," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as reported by news agency ANI.    

Also Read
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE: NCB to analyse network of drug peddlers in..
Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE: NCB to analyse network of drug peddlers in..

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has been rising at an alarming, especially at a time when the country is about to enter the Unlock 4.0. However, India's high recovery rate provides a ray of hope against the country's battle against the deadly pathogen which has affected almost every country in the world.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asserted that India is in a better position than other countries. Last week, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that India will have its first vaccine against coronavirus by the end of the year, noting that "one of the country’s coronavirus vaccine is in the third phase of the clinical trial".

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates Aug 27 LIVE | Over 3.85 crore people tested..
Breaking News, Latest Updates Aug 27 LIVE | Over 3.85 crore people tested..

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 635 2309 41
Andhra Pradesh 92208 286720 3541
Arunachal Pradesh 987 2563 5
Assam 19535 76962 274
Bihar 19823 106361 530
Chandigarh 1539 1796 41
Chhattisgarh 10174 14145 231
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 364 1862 2
Delhi 12520 148897 4347
Goa 3351 11511 165
Gujarat 14767 72282 2945
Haryana 9758 47613 634
Himachal Pradesh 1479 3810 32
Jammu and Kashmir 7630 26193 657
Jharkhand 10335 22349 362
Karnataka 83627 211688 5091
Kerala 22408 41690 257
Ladakh 846 1580 25
Madhya Pradesh 12336 43246 1282
Maharashtra 173195 522427 23089
Manipur 1731 3829 25
Meghalaya 1168 874 8
Mizoram 494 473 0
Nagaland 1158 2611 9
Odisha 24348 62813 441
Puducherry 4264 7486 180
Punjab 14640 30231 1219
Rajasthan 14099 59579 992
Sikkim 407 1076 3
Tamil Nadu 52362 338060 6839
Telengana 27600 86095 788
Tripura 3126 6697 85
Uttarakhand 4806 11524 219
Uttar Pradesh 51317 148562 3149
West Bengal 26954 117857 2964
Total 725991 2523771 60472

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma