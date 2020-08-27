75,760 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike, take India's tally past 33 lakh; death toll tops 60,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed the grim mark of 33 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 75,760 new COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,023 fatalities were reported during the same period.
In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry said that the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 33,10,235 people in India so far. Out of the total number of cases, 7,25,991 are active coronavirus cases while 25,23,771 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the recovery rate to 76.24 per cent. However, 60,472 have lost their lives against coronavirus, taking India's fatality rate to 1.82 per cent.
"Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the case fatality rate low," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as reported by news agency ANI.
The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has been rising at an alarming, especially at a time when the country is about to enter the Unlock 4.0. However, India's high recovery rate provides a ray of hope against the country's battle against the deadly pathogen which has affected almost every country in the world.
Meanwhile, the Centre has asserted that India is in a better position than other countries. Last week, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that India will have its first vaccine against coronavirus by the end of the year, noting that "one of the country’s coronavirus vaccine is in the third phase of the clinical trial".
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|635
|2309
|41
|Andhra Pradesh
|92208
|286720
|3541
|Arunachal Pradesh
|987
|2563
|5
|Assam
|19535
|76962
|274
|Bihar
|19823
|106361
|530
|Chandigarh
|1539
|1796
|41
|Chhattisgarh
|10174
|14145
|231
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|364
|1862
|2
|Delhi
|12520
|148897
|4347
|Goa
|3351
|11511
|165
|Gujarat
|14767
|72282
|2945
|Haryana
|9758
|47613
|634
|Himachal Pradesh
|1479
|3810
|32
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7630
|26193
|657
|Jharkhand
|10335
|22349
|362
|Karnataka
|83627
|211688
|5091
|Kerala
|22408
|41690
|257
|Ladakh
|846
|1580
|25
|Madhya Pradesh
|12336
|43246
|1282
|Maharashtra
|173195
|522427
|23089
|Manipur
|1731
|3829
|25
|Meghalaya
|1168
|874
|8
|Mizoram
|494
|473
|0
|Nagaland
|1158
|2611
|9
|Odisha
|24348
|62813
|441
|Puducherry
|4264
|7486
|180
|Punjab
|14640
|30231
|1219
|Rajasthan
|14099
|59579
|992
|Sikkim
|407
|1076
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|52362
|338060
|6839
|Telengana
|27600
|86095
|788
|Tripura
|3126
|6697
|85
|Uttarakhand
|4806
|11524
|219
|Uttar Pradesh
|51317
|148562
|3149
|West Bengal
|26954
|117857
|2964
|Total
|725991
|2523771
|60472
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma