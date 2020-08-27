India's coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed the grim mark of 33 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 75,760 new COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed the grim mark of 33 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 75,760 new COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,023 fatalities were reported during the same period.

In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry said that the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 33,10,235 people in India so far. Out of the total number of cases, 7,25,991 are active coronavirus cases while 25,23,771 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the recovery rate to 76.24 per cent. However, 60,472 have lost their lives against coronavirus, taking India's fatality rate to 1.82 per cent.

"Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the case fatality rate low," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as reported by news agency ANI.

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has been rising at an alarming, especially at a time when the country is about to enter the Unlock 4.0. However, India's high recovery rate provides a ray of hope against the country's battle against the deadly pathogen which has affected almost every country in the world.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asserted that India is in a better position than other countries. Last week, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that India will have its first vaccine against coronavirus by the end of the year, noting that "one of the country’s coronavirus vaccine is in the third phase of the clinical trial".

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 635 2309 41 Andhra Pradesh 92208 286720 3541 Arunachal Pradesh 987 2563 5 Assam 19535 76962 274 Bihar 19823 106361 530 Chandigarh 1539 1796 41 Chhattisgarh 10174 14145 231 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 364 1862 2 Delhi 12520 148897 4347 Goa 3351 11511 165 Gujarat 14767 72282 2945 Haryana 9758 47613 634 Himachal Pradesh 1479 3810 32 Jammu and Kashmir 7630 26193 657 Jharkhand 10335 22349 362 Karnataka 83627 211688 5091 Kerala 22408 41690 257 Ladakh 846 1580 25 Madhya Pradesh 12336 43246 1282 Maharashtra 173195 522427 23089 Manipur 1731 3829 25 Meghalaya 1168 874 8 Mizoram 494 473 0 Nagaland 1158 2611 9 Odisha 24348 62813 441 Puducherry 4264 7486 180 Punjab 14640 30231 1219 Rajasthan 14099 59579 992 Sikkim 407 1076 3 Tamil Nadu 52362 338060 6839 Telengana 27600 86095 788 Tripura 3126 6697 85 Uttarakhand 4806 11524 219 Uttar Pradesh 51317 148562 3149 West Bengal 26954 117857 2964 Total 725991 2523771 60472

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma