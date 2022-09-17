From RSS To India's PM: A Look At PM Narendra Modi's Political Journey On His 72nd Birthday

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Saturday as he celebrated his 71st birthday. Born on September 17, 1950, Narendra Modi belonged to a Gujarati family. During his childhood, he helped his father, who used to sell tea near the Vadnagar Railway Station in Gujarat. After completing his higher education, PM Modi left his house and travelled across the country.

Narendra Modi joined the Rashtraiya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) at the age of eight. He visited the local branch of the RSS as it was the only extracurricular activity in town.

In the late 1960s, Modi became a permanent member of the RSS and went to live in Hedgewar Bhawan, a regional RSS headquarters in Maninagar, an area of Ahmedabad. He got involved in the Navnirman protest, a movement against corruption started by students in Gujarat the following year.Meanwhile, Modi was registered in the master's curriculum at the University of Gujarat.

Narendra Modi became a 'Pracharak' in the year 1972.

His relentless hard work helped him earn a name in the political arena of the area and also inside RSS. Narendra Modi's standing in the RSS grew significantly until 1981. As a result, this helped him to garner fame as a politician. In 1989, PM Modi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and just within a year, he stepped onto the ladder of success by becoming the National Secretary of Gujarat. PM Modi is one of the major pillars behind strengthening the BJP’s presence in Gujarat.

In 1998, Narendra Modi was promoted to the post of General Secretary and remained in the position till 2001. In the same year, PM Modi had great success as he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat and replaced Keshubhai Patel. In the subsequent year, Narendra Modi remained in power.

However, in 2002, after the Gujarat riots, Narendra Modi's political career took a dark turn. During the riots, hundreds of Hindus and Muslims lost their lives. As a result of the 2002 riots, a bunch of petitions were filed against him, accusing him of the riots. However, a special investigation team (SIT) was appointed by the Supreme Court, which found zero evidence against Narendra Modi in order to initiate prosecution proceedings against him personally.

After the 2002 riots, several speculations surfaced stating that Narendra Modi would be removed as the CM of the state. However, he held onto his position for thirteen long years. Though PM Modi married at an early age, he never publically accepted this.

In the year 2014, prior to the Lok Sabha Elections, Narendra Modi projected himself as the well-deserving candidate for the Prime Minister's position. Amidst a growing tussle inside the projection of the PM's face inside the party, he was made the Prime Minister's face and was the chief campaigner of the Bhartiya Janta Party and its allies ahead of the 2014 polls. With all the efforts and hard work, at last, Narendra Modi won millions of hearts and became the Prime Minister of the country. Over the years, the BJP has become synonymous with the face of Prime Minister Modi. He is still regarded as the face of the party. Five years later, in 2019, he led the BJP and its allies again and grabbed a second consecutive victory with a full majority, thereby, becoming the leader of the largest democracy once again.

Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister will end in 2024.