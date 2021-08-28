70-year-old Gopi Kashyap's body was discovered by his family members in the morning with marks on his neck. They told the police that blood was also coming out from the ears of Kashyap when they discovered his body.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was on Saturday morning found dead at his house at the Juggaur village in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The man has been identified as Gopi Kashyap and he is survived by three daughters, a son-in-law and a grandchild, reported Dainik Jagran.

According to the Dainik Jagran report, Kashyap's body was discovered by his family members in the morning with marks on his neck. They told the police that blood was also coming out from the ears of Kashyap when they discovered his body.

Additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP) Syed Mohammad Qasim Abdi, as reported by Dainik Jagran, has said that a case has been registered as Kashyap's body was found under "mysterious circumstances". Abdi said that the body has also been sent for post-mortem while adding that further action will be taken afterwards.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses have told Dainik Jagran that Kashyap likely died after being hit by a heavy object on his head. The Lucknow Police has, however, not issued a statement over the same as of now.

Was property dispute the cause of the death of 70-year-old Gopi Kashyap?

The Lucknow Police told Dainik Jagran that a property dispute could be a cause of the murder. ADCP Abdi said that Kashyap's son-in-law was not pleased with his decision over the distribution of his land as he had given more share to some of his daughters.

The ADCP further told Dainik Jagran that this could be the cause of the murder. Abdi said that the Lucknow Police is currently questioning Kashyap's son-in-law and grandson and will take further action as and when required.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma