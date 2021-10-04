New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that 70 per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is achieving new landmarks.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya congratulated all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the minister said in a tweet.

With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has exceeded 90.79 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.

This has been achieved through 88,05,668 sessions held across the country, the ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, India administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a day. "September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore Covid-19 vaccinations today. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the world's largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights," Union Health Minister tweeted on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the administration of over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent of the population has been administered both the doses. More than 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

According to government data, the average daily doses administered in a month has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June, then further to 43.41 lakh in July and to 59.19 lakh in August. The average daily vaccination in September has been 79.08 lakh per day.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha