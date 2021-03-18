Coronavirus India News: 70 districts across 16 states in the country have registered more than 150 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases from March 1 to March 15, while 55 districts in 17 states have registered a 100-150 per cent rise.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing an exponential rise in new COVID-19 cases with the country's daily case tally reaching nearly 29,000, the highest single-day toll recorded in the last 7 months. Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has also increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 70 districts across 16 states in the country have registered more than 150 per cent rise in active COVID-19 cases from March 1 to March 15, while 55 districts in 17 states have registered a 100-150 per cent rise. Most numbers of the worst affected districts are in northern and western India.

The 70 districts, which registered over 150 per cent increase, include Punjab's Rupnagar, which recorded a 256 per cent rise in cases, Haryana's Yamunanagar (300 per cent rise), Karnal (245 per cent rise), Faridabad (225 per cent rise). Panchkula (215 per cent rise), Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur (367 per cent rise), Solan (267 per cent rise), Una (220 per cent rise), Maharashtra's Nanded (385 per cent rise), Nandurbar (224 per cent rise), Beed (219 per cent rise) and Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam (500 per cent rise), Gwalior (360 per cent rise), Khargone (250.0 per cent rise) and Ujjain (214 per cent rise).

Addressing a press briefing Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said, "If we look at Maharashtra, 60 per cent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra and 45 per cent of new deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra. On March 1, an average of 7,741 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 13,527. The positivity rate on March 1 used to be 11 per cent, which rose to 16 per cent by March 15".

Here is the state-wise list where new cases have increased by more than 150 per cent in the last 15 days.

In Punjab on March 1, an average of 531 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 1,338. The positivity rate has doubled and RT-PCR share is 89 per cent, Bhushan said.

In Chandigarh on March 1, an average of 49 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 111. The positivity rate has increased from 3.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 40 per cent.

In Chattisgarh on March 1, an average of 239 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 430. The positivity rate increased from 1.4 per cent to 2.4 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 34 per cent.

In Gujarat on March 1, an average of 398 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 689. The positivity rate increased from 2.4 per cent to 4 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 50 per cent.

In Karnataka on March 1, an average of 443 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 751. The positivity rate increased from 0.8 per cent to 1.3 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 93 per cent.

In Madhya Pradesh on March 1, an average of 334 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 564. The positivity rate has increased from 3.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 65 per cent.

In Rajasthan on March 1, an average of 113 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 205. The positivity rate has increased from 2.1 per cent to 2.8 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 97 per cent.

In Haryana on March 1, an average of 151 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 374. The positivity rate has increased from 1.2 per cent to 3.3 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 93 per cent.

In Delhi on March 1, an average of 198 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 371. The positivity rate has increased from 0.4 per cent to 0.6 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 64 per cent.

In Himachal Pradesh on March 1, an average of 37 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 80. The positivity rate has increased from 0.9 per cent to 2.3 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 50 per cent.

In Andhra Pradesh on March 1, an average of 88 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 167. The positivity rate has increased from 0.5 per cent to 0.6 per cent and the RT-PCR share is 86 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan