New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least seven more people in Maharashtra have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID19 on Sunday. As per the State Public Health Dept of the state, "Total 8 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Maharashtra so far."

With this, India's tally for the total number of new cases of the Omicron Covid Variant has risen to 12.

They include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother in the adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad area, the official said. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant.



Another case is of a man from Pune who returned from Finland in the last week of last month, the official said.



A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The man, a marine engineer, is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care center in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from the state capital Mumbai.



The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

Yesterday, Maharashtra recorded its first-ever case of the new variant, and a day later four persons who returned from foreign tours and three of their close contacts tested positive for the Omicron variant.

