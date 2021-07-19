Sambhal Accident: The accident took place when the bus suddenly broke down. Its deflated tyre was being changed, during which another running bus rammed into it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, at least 7 people were killed while several others were injured after a bus collided with another bus parked at the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The incident took place near Chandausi on Agra-Moradabad National Highway in the early hours of Monday.

According to Police, the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony on a bus. The accident took place when the bus suddenly broke down. Its deflated tyre was being changed, during which another running bus rammed into it. The injured were shifted to Sambhal District Hospital. After the incident, police and administrative officials also reached the hospital.

Seven person died & few injured in UP's Sambhal after two private buses collided earlier today.



"Eight injured persons were shifted to the hospital. A case has been registered & probe is underway," say police pic.twitter.com/9yrBbcJnPo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2021

"Seven people died. Eight injured persons were shifted to the hospital. All the victims were residents of Chapra in Sambhal. They were returning from a wedding ceremony. The accident took place when one of the buses was changing its deflated tyre and the other bus hit it. A case has been registered. An investigation probe is underway," said Chakresh Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Sambhal.

"Those killed have been identified as Virpal, 60, Happy, 35, Chhote, 40, Rakesh, 30, Abhay, 18, Vineet, 30, and Bhure, 25", the SP further added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the incident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and provide proper medical aid to the injured and assistance to victims.

