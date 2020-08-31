Pranab Mukherjee's stint as the president of India was significant as he did not confine himself to being in a copy cat role

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on August 31 after a continuous decline in his medical condition over the last few weeks. Mukherjee underwent brain surgery for the removal of a clot on August 10 at Delhi's R & R army hospital He was also diagnosed with COVID infection on the same day. His condition declined further after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Hospital said.

It has long been a matter of debate whether the post of president is purely a decorative one and only serves the ceremonial purpose. Unlike most of the presidents across the world, the Indian President does not exercise executive powers despite being the titular head of the state. He is required by the constitution to act on the advice of ministers. Although the president is empowered with so many powers through the constitution, all the executive power rests with the Prime Minister.

Pranab Mukherjee's stint as the president of India was significant as he did not confine himself to being in a copy cat role. If we take a close look at Mr Mukherjee's role as a president he was way grittier than most of his predecessors. During his tenure, Mr Mukherjee took several key decisions that will go a long way in serving Indian citizens.

President with no mercy for death row convicts

Over the five years of his presidency, Mukherjee turned down 30 mercy pleas (31 if you consider 1993 serial blast convict Yakub Memon's follow-up plea) and gave fresh commuted death sentence in only four cases. His record of turning down clemency petitions is unparalleled among his immediate predecessors and is second only to President R Venkatraman, who rejected 45 mercy pleas. When Mukherjee became president he inherited at least 10 pending pleas for mercy from his predecessors and by the time Ram Nath Kovind took office he did not have a single mercy plea to act upon. Mukherjee ensured that 26/11 terrorist attack convict Ajmal Kasab, 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Menon, 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, Nithari child murder convict Surinder Koli face gallows. Pranab Mukherjee promulgated or re-promulgated as many 26 ordinances during his tenure.

Democratising presidency

As presidents are supposed to attend various events across the national capital, Mukherjee was aware that the long cavalcades of VVIPs inconvenience the common man. So, to avoid disruption traffic and any inconvenience to the public, he decided to host as many functions as possible within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also did away with the honorific 'His Excellency' used to address the president and encouraged the Governors to follow the practise. During his tenure, Rashtrapati Bhavan's Twitter account was launched. The social media handle aims to connect directly with the public and share information on the President's activities.

Other Key decisions

Pranab Mukherjee launched 'Smartgram' initiative on July 2, 2016 with an aim to develop villages into Humane, Happy and Hi-Tech townships.

Mukherjee also revived the tradition of using the State Landau or Buggy. It was used for the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, 2014 for the first time after a gap of almost 30 years.

In order to project Rashtrapati Bhavan as a premier tourist destination in India, three tourist circuits - Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum - were opened on July, 25 2016.

President Pranab Mukherjee launched '4S' initiatives. 'Sanskriti' is aimed at the children of the President's Estate in the age group of 7 to 15 years and their wholesome development.

Various initiatives were taken to make the President's Estate more energy efficient. During the fifth year, rooftop solar power panels with a capacity of approximately 508 KW were installed in association with Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited

His contributions as president would be remembered for a long time to come and his rich legacy will inspire millions of Indians in the future.

