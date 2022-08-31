'Obvious Attempt To Divert Attention': 7 Delhi BJP MPs Urge L-G To Probe AAP's Poaching Charge

The seven Delhi MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have written a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and sought a probe into the allegations of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia that the saffron party allegedly tried to poach several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs by offering them Rs 20 crore, said the party on Tuesday.

The letter was signed by Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Hans Raj Hans. Gautam Gambhir couldn't sign the letter but gave his consent to it through phone as he is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup 2022.

In their letter, the BJP MPs termed Kejriwal and Sisodia's allegations "malicious, false and misleading" and said that the AAP is trying to divert people's attention from the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"This is an obvious attempt to divert people's attention from their (AAP government's) obvious involvement in the liquor and classroom scam amongst others," the letter read, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We, the MPs of the BJP, are obviously aggrieved at these grossly defamatory and unsubstantiated allegations. Accordingly, we request you to get a comprehensive inquiry conducted into the matter by a competent authority so that the truth could come out for the people of Delhi and India to see."

'AAP MLAs SHOULD GO FOR A LIE DETECTOR TEST': BJP

Day after the seven MPs' letter, the BJP on Wednesday said that the AAP MLAs who claimed that were offered Rs 20 crore to switch sides should undergo a lie detector test. Addressing a joint press conference, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Hans Raj Hans and Parvesh Verma alleged that Kejriwal's party is doing a "drama" of being an "anti-corruption" party and the investigation will "expose" them.

"Since they have claimed that the BJP has offered them money up to Rs 20 crore, it is a matter of forensic investigation. Why they are not revealing names of those who called them? Why no legal action has been taken against those making poaching attempts?," Tiwari said, as reported by PTI.

BJP and the AAP have been engaged in a war of words after Sisodia was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Both Sisodia and Kejriwal have claimed that AAP MLAs were approached by the BJP to switch sides to topple their government. Kejriwal also tabled a confidence motion in the 70-member Delhi assembly this week, saying "Operation Lotus" has failed in the national capital.

"The confidence motion is to show that 'Operation Lotus' could have been successful in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states but failed here in Delhi. It is also to show that every AAP MLA is hardcore honest," he said.

"You say that you are against corruption but you are buying MLAs. This is the most corrupt (central) government. You will face the curse of poor people. In 15 days, they will try to topple Jharkhand government and then petrol and diesel prices will go up," he said.