Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, at least 7 people lost their lives while 26 got injured in a deadly collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka. According to the police, the accident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Pune-Bengaluru Highway.

The police said that the injured have been taken to KIMS hospital in Hubli and they are undergoing treatment there while families of the deceased are being contacted to hand over the dead bodies. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot, the police said.

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad at midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan