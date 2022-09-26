7 Dead, 10 Injured After Bus Carrying 17 People Rolls Off Cliff In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

As many as seven people were killed and ten others were injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff in the Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley of Kullu district on Sunday, said police. The accident took place at around 8: 30 pm on Sunday on NH305. Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu District said that as per the initial report there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle including the driver.

All the injured have been shifted to the hospital and they are under treatment. "As per the initial report, there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle including the driver. Police, home guards and local administration teams have reached on spot. Some of them are feared dead and the priority is to save the lives and rescue the injured," said Garg.

Gurdev Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu said, "Seven people have died and 10 others are injured. Five injured have been shifted to Zonal hospital at Kullu and five are under treatment at Banjar in a local hospital."

Earlier, a total of eighty-three tourists stuck up in Triund hill station due to heavy rains were rescued on Sunday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dharamshala informed. SDM, Dharamshala, Shilpi Beakta told ANI that the administration had received a call at around 1:30 pm after which they communicated with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

"Initially, we got information that 11 people have been stuck up in Triund and around 5 pm, our rescue team reached there. But, our team then told us that there were a total of 83 people," the SDM said.

The SDM further informed that all 83 people have been rescued safely and no one was injured. "The 11 who had sent us a distress call were rescued safely; apart from them, 72 others have also been rescued safely. No one was injured or hurt and they all were from different states," the SDM said.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre informed about the incident in its bulletin. "11 tourists are stranded at Triund. There are six females and five males, all hailing from Punjab. The information has been shared with SDRF and Home guards. The team of SDRF has rushed to the spot," the bulletin stated.

"Message received from DSP SDRF. All persons stranded at Triund were rescued by the SDRF team. In addition to this, there were 72 other tourists also who were rescued by the SDRF Team," the bulletin further stated.