7 Arrested For Killing BSF Soldier In Gujarat, Who Protested Against Daughter's Obscene Video

The Gujarat police arrested seven people in connection with the killing of a Border Security Force (NSF) personnel last week in the state's Nadiad. BSF soldier Meljibhai Vaghela was beaten to death after he protested against an obscene video of his daughter made by one of the arrested accused Shailesh Jadav in Chaklasi village in Nadiad on December 24.

According to DSP VR Bajpai, 45-year-old Meljibhai Vaghela was beaten to death after allegedly being attacked with sticks and sharp weapons by the accused's family on December 24.

"As victim Meljibhai Vaghela along with his son & relatives reached victim Shailesh's home a fight broke out between them & accused's father Dinesh Jadav, uncle Arvind Jadav & other family members attacked him where he died on the spot. Victim's son was injured, rushed to hospital,” ANI quoted DSP VR Bajpai as saying.

The seven accused, including two women, have been arrested on charges of murder and rioting and sent to judicial custody. One of the seven accused, Shailesh alias Sunil Jadav of Vanipura village of Nadiad tehsil, shot a video of Vaghela's daughter, which went viral a few days ago.

Vaghela along with his son and other family members went to Shailesh's house to reprimand him over the alleged obscene video of his daughter he made and posted it online. The accused Shailesh was not present at home during that time but his family members were there when Vaghela reached their house.

A fight broke out where seven people attacked the paramilitary force personnel and his family members with sharp weapons in which the BSF soldier died while his son Navdeep suffered a serious head injury. Navdeep is undergoing treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Following the incident, Manjulaben who is the wife of a deceased BSF soldier lodged an FIR at the Chaklasi police station following which a case has been registered under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code. Vaghela was a Constable posted with the BSF 56 battalion.