New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested at least 7 passengers from the Airport for allegedly trying to travel on fake documents from the city airport. As per officials, one agent has also been arrested for the same.

They were trying to board a flight from Delhi to London using fake documents. They had almost cleared the immigration for the Air India flight No. AI-133 going to London y posing as sailors with papers approved by the Directorate General of Shipping, news agency PTI reported.

On January 2, a complaint was received around 12.30 am that Air India ground staff approached for offloading of seven Indian passengers as, during scrutiny of their travel documents at the boarding gate, it was found that their boarding passes were fake and re-verification of travel documents was done.

During the re-verification, it was found that their names were not reflected in the final pax manifest of the travel chart of the Al-133 flight and they were handed over to immigration, police said.

These seven alleged persons revealed that they procured their boarding passes, RT-PCR test reports, and OK to board ship, joining letter by two Delhi-based agents Krishna and Kamal for a payment of Rs 12,00,000 from each. These agents also assured them of their permanent settlement in the United Kingdom, a senior police officer said.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was also revealed that all these passengers were going to the UK as seamen on CDC (Continuous Discharge Certificates) approved by DG shipping of India, police said.

However, it was also planned that once they reach the UK, they will destroy CDC certificates and seek asylum from the UK government, the officer said.

Identified as Pankaj alias Kamal, the agent is a resident of Bhadohi district in UP. Meanwhile, the other arrested passengers have also been identified, they are Armandeep Singh, Amritpal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Rahul Jangra, Deepak and Manbeer, officials informed.

Pankaj disclosed that he, along with his associates Ranjeet and Krishna, arranged the fake boarding passes for the passengers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Tyagi said.

Further as per the allegations in the FIR, the role of the airline's staff who tried to push in the passengers to travel on fake boarding passes is also under the scanner and is being investigated, police said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh