The heaviest death toll was reported from Uttar Pradesh (41), followed by Rajasthan (18) and Madhya Pradesh (9)

Jaipur/Lucknow/Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: A total of 68 people were killed in separate lightning incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Sunday evening. The heaviest death toll was reported from Uttar Pradesh (41), followed by Rajasthan (18) and Madhya Pradesh (9).

The lightning tragedy struck Rajasthan on Saturday late night, claiming the lives of eighteen people, including seven children in separate lightning accidents in Kota, Jhalawar, Dholpur and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. The lightning strikes also injured twenty one people, including six children in the rural pockets of Dholpur, Jhalawar and Kota districts.

Eleven dead in Jaipur, some while taking selfies

In the biggest of all lightning tragedies which struck Rajasthan on Sunday, 11 people, mostly youngsters and teenagers were killed in Jaipur on a hill near city’s famous Amber Fort, officials told Press Trust of India. While some of them were taking selfies on a watch tower others were roaming around the hill just when the lightning fell.

"Eleven persons have died and eight are injured," Jaipur senior police official Anand Srivastava told PTI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the family members of those who lost their lives in lightning strikes.

PMO in action: ₹2 Lakh ex-gratia for deceased, ₹50,000 for injured

Prime Minister’s Office took to Twitter on Monday morning and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 Lakh each from Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased individuals who lost their lives in the lightning tragedies in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday late evening. “₹50,000 will be provided to the injured,” Prime Minister’s Office added.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to the injured.

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021

The Prime Minister was briefed about the loss of lives and damages due to lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021

Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021

Monsoon is yet to make the headways in many parts of northern India. However, incidents such as lightning strikes continue to be reported from the regions where monsoon has reached in full swing.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma