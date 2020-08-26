Of the total 32,34,475 cases, 7,07,267 are active cases in the country, while 24,67,759 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals from across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a spike of 67,151 new cases of coronavirus recorded during the last 24-hours, India’s COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday crossed the 32-lakh mark and reached 32,34,475.

The death toll in the country due to the deadly pathogen also inches closer to 60,000-mark and reached 59,449 after 1,059 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours.

Of the total 32,34,475 cases, 7,07,267 are active cases in the country, while 24,67,759 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals from across the country.

The total number of samples tested up to 25th August is 3,76,51,512 including 8,23,992 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state's case tally to 7,03,823. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17. The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,951 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,91,303 while 107 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,721. Recoveries eclipsed new infections today with 6,998 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and 3,32,454 people have so far got cured and active cases stood at 52,128.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection positivity rate jumped past 11 per cent in Andhra Pradesh as close to 10,000 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 3,71,639 on Tuesday. The virulent spread of Covid-19 showed no signs of abating, with every district reporting new cases aplenty and adding more clusters in the state.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 677 100 2231 139 37 2 Andhra Pradesh 89932 416 278247 9419 3460 92 Arunachal Pradesh 899 19 2508 81 5 Assam 19518 241 74814 1724 260 8 Bihar 19716 1676 104301 3009 519 5 Chandigarh 1456 104 1713 67 40 3 Chhattisgarh 9388 964 13732 308 221 15 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 381 12 1820 34 2 Delhi 11998 372 147743 1155 4330 17 Goa 3149 68 11224 315 157 9 Gujarat 14641 89 71236 1005 2928 20 Haryana 9489 47 46496 1091 623 10 Himachal Pradesh 1376 112 3748 164 30 1 Jammu and Kashmir 7544 298 25594 389 638 14 Jharkhand 10238 433 21388 518 347 17 Karnataka 82429 1199 204439 6814 4958 148 Kerala 21296 909 40339 1456 244 10 Ladakh 847 57 1549 32 24 1 Madhya Pradesh 12225 281 42310 1079 1265 19 Maharashtra 166239 2204 514790 12300 22794 329 Manipur 1608 18 3812 98 24 2 Meghalaya 1178 1 832 43 8 Mizoram 503 11 464 3 0 Nagaland 1132 177 2611 215 9 Odisha 24333 198 59470 2545 428 9 Puducherry 3981 228 7273 331 172 8 Punjab 14254 456 29145 788 1178 49 Rajasthan 14219 169 58126 1526 980 13 Sikkim 418 91 1054 120 3 Tamil Nadu 52128 1154 332454 6998 6721 107 Telengana 25685 1948 85223 1060 780 10 Tripura 2866 163 6574 160 83 5 Uttarakhand 4600 190 11201 289 213 6 Uttar Pradesh 49575 287 144754 4647 3059 72 West Bengal 27349 345 114543 3251 2909 58 Total# 707267 2919 2467758 63173 59449 1059

Posted By: Talib Khan