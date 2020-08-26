67,151 new cases in a day take India’s COVID-19 tally past 32-lakh mark; death toll nears 60,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a spike of 67,151 new cases of coronavirus recorded during the last 24-hours, India’s COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday crossed the 32-lakh mark and reached 32,34,475.
The death toll in the country due to the deadly pathogen also inches closer to 60,000-mark and reached 59,449 after 1,059 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours.
Of the total 32,34,475 cases, 7,07,267 are active cases in the country, while 24,67,759 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals from across the country.
The total number of samples tested up to 25th August is 3,76,51,512 including 8,23,992 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state's case tally to 7,03,823. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17. The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day.
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,951 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,91,303 while 107 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,721. Recoveries eclipsed new infections today with 6,998 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and 3,32,454 people have so far got cured and active cases stood at 52,128.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection positivity rate jumped past 11 per cent in Andhra Pradesh as close to 10,000 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 3,71,639 on Tuesday. The virulent spread of Covid-19 showed no signs of abating, with every district reporting new cases aplenty and adding more clusters in the state.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|677
|100
|2231
|139
|37
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89932
|416
|278247
|9419
|3460
|92
|Arunachal Pradesh
|899
|19
|2508
|81
|5
|Assam
|19518
|241
|74814
|1724
|260
|8
|Bihar
|19716
|1676
|104301
|3009
|519
|5
|Chandigarh
|1456
|104
|1713
|67
|40
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|9388
|964
|13732
|308
|221
|15
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|381
|12
|1820
|34
|2
|Delhi
|11998
|372
|147743
|1155
|4330
|17
|Goa
|3149
|68
|11224
|315
|157
|9
|Gujarat
|14641
|89
|71236
|1005
|2928
|20
|Haryana
|9489
|47
|46496
|1091
|623
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|1376
|112
|3748
|164
|30
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7544
|298
|25594
|389
|638
|14
|Jharkhand
|10238
|433
|21388
|518
|347
|17
|Karnataka
|82429
|1199
|204439
|6814
|4958
|148
|Kerala
|21296
|909
|40339
|1456
|244
|10
|Ladakh
|847
|57
|1549
|32
|24
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|12225
|281
|42310
|1079
|1265
|19
|Maharashtra
|166239
|2204
|514790
|12300
|22794
|329
|Manipur
|1608
|18
|3812
|98
|24
|2
|Meghalaya
|1178
|1
|832
|43
|8
|Mizoram
|503
|11
|464
|3
|0
|Nagaland
|1132
|177
|2611
|215
|9
|Odisha
|24333
|198
|59470
|2545
|428
|9
|Puducherry
|3981
|228
|7273
|331
|172
|8
|Punjab
|14254
|456
|29145
|788
|1178
|49
|Rajasthan
|14219
|169
|58126
|1526
|980
|13
|Sikkim
|418
|91
|1054
|120
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|52128
|1154
|332454
|6998
|6721
|107
|Telengana
|25685
|1948
|85223
|1060
|780
|10
|Tripura
|2866
|163
|6574
|160
|83
|5
|Uttarakhand
|4600
|190
|11201
|289
|213
|6
|Uttar Pradesh
|49575
|287
|144754
|4647
|3059
|72
|West Bengal
|27349
|345
|114543
|3251
|2909
|58
|Total#
|707267
|2919
|2467758
|63173
|59449
|1059
Posted By: Talib Khan