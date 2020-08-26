New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a spike of 67,151 new cases of coronavirus recorded during the last 24-hours, India’s COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday crossed the 32-lakh mark and reached 32,34,475.

The death toll in the country due to the deadly pathogen also inches closer to 60,000-mark and reached 59,449 after 1,059 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours.  

Of the total 32,34,475 cases, 7,07,267 are active cases in the country, while 24,67,759 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals from across the country.

The total number of samples tested up to 25th August is 3,76,51,512 including 8,23,992 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state's case tally to 7,03,823. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day. 

Also Read
'Marginal rise in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, will double testing in coming..
'Marginal rise in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, will double testing in coming..

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,951 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,91,303 while 107 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,721. Recoveries eclipsed new infections today with 6,998 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and 3,32,454 people have so far got cured and active cases stood at 52,128.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection positivity rate jumped past 11 per cent in Andhra Pradesh as close to 10,000 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 3,71,639 on Tuesday. The virulent spread of Covid-19 showed no signs of abating, with every district reporting new cases aplenty and adding more clusters in the state.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 677 100  2231 139  37
Andhra Pradesh 89932 416  278247 9419  3460 92 
Arunachal Pradesh 899 19  2508 81  5  
Assam 19518 241  74814 1724  260
Bihar 19716 1676  104301 3009  519
Chandigarh 1456 104  1713 67  40
Chhattisgarh 9388 964  13732 308  221 15 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 381 12  1820 34  2  
Delhi 11998 372  147743 1155  4330 17 
Goa 3149 68  11224 315  157
Gujarat 14641 89  71236 1005  2928 20 
Haryana 9489 47  46496 1091  623 10 
Himachal Pradesh 1376 112  3748 164  30
Jammu and Kashmir 7544 298  25594 389  638 14 
Jharkhand 10238 433  21388 518  347 17 
Karnataka 82429 1199  204439 6814  4958 148 
Kerala 21296 909  40339 1456  244 10 
Ladakh 847 57  1549 32  24
Madhya Pradesh 12225 281  42310 1079  1265 19 
Maharashtra 166239 2204  514790 12300  22794 329 
Manipur 1608 18  3812 98  24
Meghalaya 1178 832 43  8  
Mizoram 503 11  464 0  
Nagaland 1132 177  2611 215  9  
Odisha 24333 198  59470 2545  428
Puducherry 3981 228  7273 331  172
Punjab 14254 456  29145 788  1178 49 
Rajasthan 14219 169  58126 1526  980 13 
Sikkim 418 91  1054 120  3  
Tamil Nadu 52128 1154  332454 6998  6721 107 
Telengana 25685 1948  85223 1060  780 10 
Tripura 2866 163  6574 160  83
Uttarakhand 4600 190  11201 289  213
Uttar Pradesh 49575 287  144754 4647  3059 72 
West Bengal 27349 345  114543 3251  2909 58 
Total# 707267 2919  2467758 63173  59449 1059 

Posted By: Talib Khan