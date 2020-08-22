As per official records, a 65-year-old woman allegedly gave birth to 8 girls in 14 months & money was transferred to her account, reports news agency ANI

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A major scam has come to light in Bihar's Muzzafarpur under the National Rural Health Mission scheme. As per the scheme, cash incentives are given to women who give birth to a female child. According to the official records, a 65-year-old woman allegedly gave birth to 8 girls in 14 months and money was transferred to her account, reported news agency ANI.

However, the woman identified as Shanti Devi is not even aware of the fact that she has been paid Rs 1,400 eight times between July 2019 and August 2020 for giving birth to girl children. In fact, she has not even given birth to a single child and it is being suspected that someone else has misused her identity to claim the incentives.

The person involved in the scheme is said to be someone known to the Shanti Devi's family as the money was withdrawn from her bank account the next day it got credited.

Bihar: A scam comes to light in Muzzafarpur where under National Health Mission scheme incentives are given to women for giving birth to female child. As per official records, a 65-year-old woman allegedly gave birth to 8 girls in 14 months & money was transferred to her account

After the issue came to light, the government has launched a probe into the incident and ensured the guilty will be punished. "A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter. No guilty will be spared in this case," Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey was quoted as saying by the agency.

