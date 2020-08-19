Of the total 27,67,274 cases in the country, 6,76,514 are active cases, while 20,37,871 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 64,531 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall coronavirus toll in the country to 27,67,274. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 52,000-mark and even inches closer to 53,000-mark after 1,092 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country stood at 52,889 deaths.

Of the total 27,67,274 cases in the country, 6,76,514 are active cases, while 20,37,871 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) also said that the total number of samples tested up to 18th August is 3,17,42,782 including 8,01,518 samples tested yesterday.

Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the states with the highest number of cases in the country. Andhra on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to cross the three lakh mark. The state now has 3,06,261 cases. It took 160 days for the state to go from one to three lakh cases after the first person tested positive for the contagion on March 12. The last one lakh, however, came at a quicker pace in just 11 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state's case tally to 6,15,477. With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state reached 20,687. 9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,37,870.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 5,709 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3,49,654 while 121 more deaths pushed the toll to 6,007. With 5,850 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the recoveries outnumbered the new infections and in total 2,89,787 people have got cured.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the country to cross the three lakh mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases. The state now has 3,06,261 cases after 9,652 were added in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM but the number of active cases is only 85,130 with 2,18,311 patients having recovered.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1078 13 1421 96 30 1 Andhra Pradesh 85130 353 218311 9211 2820 88 Arunachal Pradesh 921 78 1949 56 5 Assam 23704 968 58294 1560 203 6 Bihar 28692 695 80330 3878 476 8 Chandigarh 1032 29 1243 60 30 Chhattisgarh 5828 551 10847 249 158 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 425 22 1524 65 2 Delhi 11068 216 139447 1146 4226 12 Goa 3861 36 8356 298 116 5 Gujarat 14279 36 63703 1108 2820 20 Haryana 7081 201 41298 688 557 7 Himachal Pradesh 1293 28 2923 89 19 Jammu and Kashmir 6879 169 21886 590 561 13 Jharkhand 8708 257 15507 456 262 12 Karnataka 79798 861 156949 8387 4201 139 Kerala 16333 387 31390 1365 175 6 Ladakh 598 14 1395 27 17 3 Madhya Pradesh 10521 289 35713 688 1141 13 Maharashtra 156920 1341 437870 9356 20687 422 Manipur 1958 22 2789 55 18 1 Meghalaya 766 33 685 6 6 Mizoram 481 64 379 7 0 Nagaland 1848 69 1664 134 8 Odisha 18856 695 45315 1535 362 9 Puducherry 3364 76 4909 282 123 9 Punjab 11740 87 21762 1582 898 35 Rajasthan 14119 30 48960 1306 898 11 Sikkim 450 35 755 54 2 1 Tamil Nadu 53860 262 289787 5850 6007 121 Telengana 20990 34 73991 1789 719 8 Tripura 2083 140 5497 93 65 3 Uttarakhand 4073 223 8724 239 164 6 Uttar Pradesh 50242 651 109607 4799 2585 70 West Bengal 27535 133 92690 2987 2528 55 Total# 676514 3348 2037870 60091 52889 1092





Posted By: Talib Khan