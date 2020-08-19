New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 64,531 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall coronavirus toll in the country to 27,67,274. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 52,000-mark and even inches closer to 53,000-mark after 1,092 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country stood at 52,889 deaths. 

Of the total 27,67,274 cases in the country, 6,76,514 are active cases, while 20,37,871 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) also said that the total number of samples tested up to 18th August is 3,17,42,782 including 8,01,518 samples tested yesterday. 

Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the states with the highest number of cases in the country. Andhra on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to cross the three lakh mark. The state now has 3,06,261 cases. It took 160 days for the state to go from one to three lakh cases after the first person tested positive for the contagion on March 12. The last one lakh, however, came at a quicker pace in just 11 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state's case tally to 6,15,477. With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state reached 20,6879,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,37,870.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 5,709 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3,49,654 while 121 more deaths pushed the toll to 6,007. With 5,850 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the recoveries outnumbered the new infections and in total 2,89,787 people have got cured. 

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the country to cross the three lakh mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases. The state now has 3,06,261 cases after 9,652 were added in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM but the number of active cases is only 85,130 with 2,18,311 patients having recovered. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1078 13  1421 96  30
Andhra Pradesh 85130 353  218311 9211  2820 88 
Arunachal Pradesh 921 78  1949 56  5  
Assam 23704 968  58294 1560  203
Bihar 28692 695  80330 3878  476
Chandigarh 1032 29  1243 60  30  
Chhattisgarh 5828 551  10847 249  158
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 425 22  1524 65  2  
Delhi 11068 216  139447 1146  4226 12 
Goa 3861 36  8356 298  116
Gujarat 14279 36  63703 1108  2820 20 
Haryana 7081 201  41298 688  557
Himachal Pradesh 1293 28  2923 89  19  
Jammu and Kashmir 6879 169  21886 590  561 13 
Jharkhand 8708 257  15507 456  262 12 
Karnataka 79798 861  156949 8387  4201 139 
Kerala 16333 387  31390 1365  175
Ladakh 598 14  1395 27  17
Madhya Pradesh 10521 289  35713 688  1141 13 
Maharashtra 156920 1341  437870 9356  20687 422 
Manipur 1958 22  2789 55  18
Meghalaya 766 33  685 6  
Mizoram 481 64  379 0  
Nagaland 1848 69  1664 134  8  
Odisha 18856 695  45315 1535  362
Puducherry 3364 76  4909 282  123
Punjab 11740 87  21762 1582  898 35 
Rajasthan 14119 30  48960 1306  898 11 
Sikkim 450 35  755 54  2
Tamil Nadu 53860 262  289787 5850  6007 121 
Telengana 20990 34  73991 1789  719
Tripura 2083 140  5497 93  65
Uttarakhand 4073 223  8724 239  164
Uttar Pradesh 50242 651  109607 4799  2585 70 
West Bengal 27535 133  92690 2987  2528 55 
Total# 676514 3348  2037870 60091  52889 1092 


