64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in a day take India's COVID-19 tally to 27.67 lakh; death toll nears 53,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 64,531 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall coronavirus toll in the country to 27,67,274. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 52,000-mark and even inches closer to 53,000-mark after 1,092 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country stood at 52,889 deaths.
Of the total 27,67,274 cases in the country, 6,76,514 are active cases, while 20,37,871 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) also said that the total number of samples tested up to 18th August is 3,17,42,782 including 8,01,518 samples tested yesterday.
Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the states with the highest number of cases in the country. Andhra on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to cross the three lakh mark. The state now has 3,06,261 cases. It took 160 days for the state to go from one to three lakh cases after the first person tested positive for the contagion on March 12. The last one lakh, however, came at a quicker pace in just 11 days.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state's case tally to 6,15,477. With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state reached 20,687. 9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,37,870.
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 5,709 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3,49,654 while 121 more deaths pushed the toll to 6,007. With 5,850 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the recoveries outnumbered the new infections and in total 2,89,787 people have got cured.
Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday became the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the country to cross the three lakh mark in the overall number of coronavirus cases. The state now has 3,06,261 cases after 9,652 were added in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM but the number of active cases is only 85,130 with 2,18,311 patients having recovered.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1078
|13
|1421
|96
|30
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|85130
|353
|218311
|9211
|2820
|88
|Arunachal Pradesh
|921
|78
|1949
|56
|5
|Assam
|23704
|968
|58294
|1560
|203
|6
|Bihar
|28692
|695
|80330
|3878
|476
|8
|Chandigarh
|1032
|29
|1243
|60
|30
|Chhattisgarh
|5828
|551
|10847
|249
|158
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|425
|22
|1524
|65
|2
|Delhi
|11068
|216
|139447
|1146
|4226
|12
|Goa
|3861
|36
|8356
|298
|116
|5
|Gujarat
|14279
|36
|63703
|1108
|2820
|20
|Haryana
|7081
|201
|41298
|688
|557
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|1293
|28
|2923
|89
|19
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6879
|169
|21886
|590
|561
|13
|Jharkhand
|8708
|257
|15507
|456
|262
|12
|Karnataka
|79798
|861
|156949
|8387
|4201
|139
|Kerala
|16333
|387
|31390
|1365
|175
|6
|Ladakh
|598
|14
|1395
|27
|17
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|10521
|289
|35713
|688
|1141
|13
|Maharashtra
|156920
|1341
|437870
|9356
|20687
|422
|Manipur
|1958
|22
|2789
|55
|18
|1
|Meghalaya
|766
|33
|685
|6
|6
|Mizoram
|481
|64
|379
|7
|0
|Nagaland
|1848
|69
|1664
|134
|8
|Odisha
|18856
|695
|45315
|1535
|362
|9
|Puducherry
|3364
|76
|4909
|282
|123
|9
|Punjab
|11740
|87
|21762
|1582
|898
|35
|Rajasthan
|14119
|30
|48960
|1306
|898
|11
|Sikkim
|450
|35
|755
|54
|2
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|53860
|262
|289787
|5850
|6007
|121
|Telengana
|20990
|34
|73991
|1789
|719
|8
|Tripura
|2083
|140
|5497
|93
|65
|3
|Uttarakhand
|4073
|223
|8724
|239
|164
|6
|Uttar Pradesh
|50242
|651
|109607
|4799
|2585
|70
|West Bengal
|27535
|133
|92690
|2987
|2528
|55
|Total#
|676514
|3348
|2037870
|60091
|52889
|1092
Posted By: Talib Khan