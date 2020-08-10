62,064 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 22 lakh; death toll climbs to 44,386 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the grim mark of 22 lakh after the country reported a spike of 62,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates, adding that the death toll has surged past 44,000 after the country reported 1,007 deaths during the same period.
According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly coronavirus has affected 22,15,075 people in India so far while 44,386 have succumbed to the novel infection, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2. The mortality rate in India stands at 2 per cent which is the lowest in the world while the active number of coronavirus cases is 6,34,945. 15,35,744 people have recovered in India from the deadly infection so far, taking the country's recovery rate to 69.33 per cent.
Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 5.15 lakh coronavirus cases and over 17,000 deaths. The state on Monday reported its second highest single-day spike of 12,248 new COVID-19 cases while 390 people died during the last 24 hours, said the state health department.
In Tamil Nadu, the coronavirus is nearing 3 lakh after the state 5,994 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department, adding that the state's death toll has climbed to 2,302. Meanwhile, yet another record high per day cases of 10,820 saw Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rocket further up to 2.27 lakh, said the state government while adding that the coronavirus toll crossed the 2000-mark as 97 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to over 1.45 lakh while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,111. Amid this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving, adding that in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|831
|53
|75
|20
|Andhra Pradesh
|85486
|832
|9151
|1939
|Arunachal Pradesh
|684
|36
|104
|3
|Assam
|16983
|428
|1782
|140
|Bihar
|26669
|216
|3761
|382
|Chandigarh
|530
|1
|52
|24
|Chhattisgarh
|3072
|70
|263
|89
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|417
|4
|23
|2
|Delhi
|10667
|258
|1130
|4098
|Goa
|2332
|50
|207
|72
|Gujarat
|14386
|57
|1135
|2628
|Haryana
|6338
|195
|587
|474
|Himachal Pradesh
|1169
|13
|127
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7264
|4
|449
|459
|Jharkhand
|8816
|107
|732
|155
|Karnataka
|79773
|2079
|5006
|3091
|Kerala
|12152
|299
|1715
|106
|Ladakh
|416
|5
|20
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|8827
|112
|732
|977
|Maharashtra
|147355
|1466
|11081
|17367
|Manipur
|1697
|167
|1
|11
|Meghalaya
|594
|4
|12
|6
|Mizoram
|297
|20
|7
|0
|Nagaland
|1785
|41
|72
|7
|Odisha
|13692
|87
|1544
|259
|Puducherry
|1989
|116
|140
|80
|Punjab
|7486
|135
|840
|562
|Rajasthan
|13387
|192
|968
|778
|Sikkim
|389
|58
|64
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|53481
|722
|5043
|4808
|Telengana
|22869
|301
|1669
|627
|Tripura
|1929
|51
|92
|41
|Uttarakhand
|3322
|264
|232
|117
|Uttar Pradesh
|46177
|1614
|2999
|2028
|West Bengal
|25486
|834
|2064
|2005
|Total
|628747
|9659
|53879
|43379
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma