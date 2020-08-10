New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the grim mark of 22 lakh after the country reported a spike of 62,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates, adding that the death toll has surged past 44,000 after the country reported 1,007 deaths during the same period.

According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly coronavirus has affected 22,15,075 people in India so far while 44,386 have succumbed to the novel infection, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2. The mortality rate in India stands at 2 per cent which is the lowest in the world while the active number of coronavirus cases is 6,34,945. 15,35,744 people have recovered in India from the deadly infection so far, taking the country's recovery rate to 69.33 per cent.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 5.15 lakh coronavirus cases and over 17,000 deaths. The state on Monday reported its second highest single-day spike of 12,248 new COVID-19 cases while 390 people died during the last 24 hours, said the state health department.

In Tamil Nadu, the coronavirus is nearing 3 lakh after the state 5,994 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department, adding that the state's death toll has climbed to 2,302. Meanwhile, yet another record high per day cases of 10,820 saw Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rocket further up to 2.27 lakh, said the state government while adding that the coronavirus toll crossed the 2000-mark as 97 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to over 1.45 lakh while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,111. Amid this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving, adding that in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Change since yesterday Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 831 53 75 20 Andhra Pradesh 85486 832 9151 1939 Arunachal Pradesh 684 36 104 3 Assam 16983 428 1782 140 Bihar 26669 216 3761 382 Chandigarh 530 1 52 24 Chhattisgarh 3072 70 263 89 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 417 4 23 2 Delhi 10667 258 1130 4098 Goa 2332 50 207 72 Gujarat 14386 57 1135 2628 Haryana 6338 195 587 474 Himachal Pradesh 1169 13 127 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7264 4 449 459 Jharkhand 8816 107 732 155 Karnataka 79773 2079 5006 3091 Kerala 12152 299 1715 106 Ladakh 416 5 20 9 Madhya Pradesh 8827 112 732 977 Maharashtra 147355 1466 11081 17367 Manipur 1697 167 1 11 Meghalaya 594 4 12 6 Mizoram 297 20 7 0 Nagaland 1785 41 72 7 Odisha 13692 87 1544 259 Puducherry 1989 116 140 80 Punjab 7486 135 840 562 Rajasthan 13387 192 968 778 Sikkim 389 58 64 1 Tamil Nadu 53481 722 5043 4808 Telengana 22869 301 1669 627 Tripura 1929 51 92 41 Uttarakhand 3322 264 232 117 Uttar Pradesh 46177 1614 2999 2028 West Bengal 25486 834 2064 2005 Total 628747 9659 53879 43379

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

