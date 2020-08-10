New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the grim mark of 22 lakh after the country reported a spike of 62,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates, adding that the death toll has surged past 44,000 after the country reported 1,007 deaths during the same period.

According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly coronavirus has affected 22,15,075 people in India so far while 44,386 have succumbed to the novel infection, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2. The mortality rate in India stands at 2 per cent which is the lowest in the world while the active number of coronavirus cases is 6,34,945. 15,35,744 people have recovered in India from the deadly infection so far, taking the country's recovery rate to 69.33 per cent.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 5.15 lakh coronavirus cases and over 17,000 deaths. The state on Monday reported its second highest single-day spike of 12,248 new COVID-19 cases while 390 people died during the last 24 hours, said the state health department.

In Tamil Nadu, the coronavirus is nearing 3 lakh after the state 5,994 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department, adding that the state's death toll has climbed to 2,302. Meanwhile, yet another record high per day cases of 10,820 saw Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rocket further up to 2.27 lakh, said the state government while adding that the coronavirus toll crossed the 2000-mark as 97 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to over 1.45 lakh while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,111. Amid this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving, adding that in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Change since yesterday Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 831 53  75  20
Andhra Pradesh 85486 832  9151  1939
Arunachal Pradesh 684 36  104  3
Assam 16983 428  1782  140
Bihar 26669 216  3761  382
Chandigarh 530 52  24
Chhattisgarh 3072 70  263  89
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 417 23  2
Delhi 10667 258  1130  4098
Goa 2332 50  207  72
Gujarat 14386 57  1135  2628
Haryana 6338 195  587  474
Himachal Pradesh 1169 13  127  14
Jammu and Kashmir 7264 449  459
Jharkhand 8816 107  732  155
Karnataka 79773 2079  5006  3091
Kerala 12152 299  1715  106
Ladakh 416 20  9
Madhya Pradesh 8827 112  732  977
Maharashtra 147355 1466  11081  17367
Manipur 1697 167  11
Meghalaya 594 12  6
Mizoram 297 20  0
Nagaland 1785 41  72  7
Odisha 13692 87  1544  259
Puducherry 1989 116  140  80
Punjab 7486 135  840  562
Rajasthan 13387 192  968  778
Sikkim 389 58  64  1
Tamil Nadu 53481 722  5043  4808
Telengana 22869 301  1669  627
Tripura 1929 51  92  41
Uttarakhand 3322 264  232  117
Uttar Pradesh 46177 1614  2999  2028
West Bengal 25486 834  2064  2005
Total 628747 9659  53879  43379

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

