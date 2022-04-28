Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Giving yet another setback to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley, senior officials on Thursday said 62 terrorists - 47 local and 15 foreign ultras - have been eliminated by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year.

Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, said out of 62 terrorists, 39 were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) followed by 15 from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, six from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and two from Al-Badr.

"Due to enhanced HumInt, TechInt and focused operations, the surviving rate of terrorists is drastically decreasing. Out of 62 terrorists killed so far in the current year, 32 terrorists got neutralised within just three months of their joining terror ranks," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes just hours after two Al-Badr militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama of south Kashmir on Wednesday following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces who retaliated.

After the initial firing, the operation was halted to evacuate civilians, the official said.

After the civilians were evacuated, the exchange of firing resumed and a militant was killed on Wednesday night, while a soldier was injured, he said.

As the firing continued during the night, another militant was killed, the official said.

Kumar said the two ultras belonged to the Al-Badr outfit.



"Both killed terrorists identified as local terrorists namely Aijaz Hafiz & Shahid Ayub, of Al-Badr outfit. 02 AK rifles recovered. They had been involved in series of attacks on outside labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022," the IGP said in a tweet.

(With agencies inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma