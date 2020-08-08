According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 20,88,612 and claimed 42,518 lives in India, taking the mortality rate in the country to 2.03 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 20.88 lakh after the country reported 61,537 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, crossed the 42,000-mark after India reported 933 fatalities during the same period, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 20,88,612 and claimed 42,518 lives in India, taking the mortality rate in the country to 2.03 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry data, the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 6,19,088 while 14,27,006 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the country’s recovery rate to 68.32 per cent which is the highest in the world.

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state in India with nearly five lakh coronavirus cases and over 17,000 deaths while Tamil Nadu is second of the list with nearly three lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 4,600 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has now become the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to report two lakh coronavirus. According to state health department, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,171 during the last 24 hours, taking the state’s COVID-19 tally to 2.06 lakh. The death toll, on the other hand, has increased crossed the 1,800-mark in Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, the coronavirus crisis in the national capital Delhi is somewhat under control as the city-state has reported a drop in daily COVID-19 cases. During the last 24 hours, 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city-state to 1.42 lakh, said the state health department while adding that the death toll from the disease has mounted to 4,082.

India is the currently the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil. In terms of COVID-19 deaths, India is fifth worst-hit country after the US, Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK) and Mexico.

Here’s the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 752 355 16 Andhra Pradesh 82166 112870 1753 Arunachal Pradesh 700 1245 3 Assam 15467 37224 126 Bihar 23888 43537 363 Chandigarh 530 777 20 Chhattisgarh 2767 8088 77 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 973 2 Delhi 10348 127124 4059 Goa 2095 5453 66 Gujarat 14766 50350 2583 Haryana 6205 32640 458 Himachal Pradesh 1168 1865 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7310 15708 436 Jharkhand 9017 6594 145 Karnataka 75076 80281 2897 Kerala 12019 18333 97 Ladakh 411 1177 7 Madhya Pradesh 8716 26902 946 Maharashtra 146612 316375 16792 Manipur 1304 1905 8 Meghalaya 640 345 5 Mizoram 251 288 0 Nagaland 1755 819 6 Odisha 13594 26888 235 Puducherry 1743 2808 70 Punjab 6715 13659 517 Rajasthan 13108 35131 757 Sikkim 475 353 1 Tamil Nadu 53486 221087 4571 Telengana 21417 53239 601 Tripura 1957 3860 36 Uttarakhand 3027 5427 98 Uttar Pradesh 43654 63402 1918 West Bengal 23829 61023 1902 Total 607384 1378105 41585

(The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma