61,537 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally to 20.88 lakh; death toll over 42,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 20.88 lakh after the country reported 61,537 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, crossed the 42,000-mark after India reported 933 fatalities during the same period, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 20,88,612 and claimed 42,518 lives in India, taking the mortality rate in the country to 2.03 per cent.
As per the Health Ministry data, the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 6,19,088 while 14,27,006 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the country’s recovery rate to 68.32 per cent which is the highest in the world.
Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state in India with nearly five lakh coronavirus cases and over 17,000 deaths while Tamil Nadu is second of the list with nearly three lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 4,600 fatalities.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has now become the third state after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to report two lakh coronavirus. According to state health department, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,171 during the last 24 hours, taking the state’s COVID-19 tally to 2.06 lakh. The death toll, on the other hand, has increased crossed the 1,800-mark in Andhra Pradesh.
On the other hand, the coronavirus crisis in the national capital Delhi is somewhat under control as the city-state has reported a drop in daily COVID-19 cases. During the last 24 hours, 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city-state to 1.42 lakh, said the state health department while adding that the death toll from the disease has mounted to 4,082.
India is the currently the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States (US) and Brazil. In terms of COVID-19 deaths, India is fifth worst-hit country after the US, Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK) and Mexico.
Here’s the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|752
|355
|16
|Andhra Pradesh
|82166
|112870
|1753
|Arunachal Pradesh
|700
|1245
|3
|Assam
|15467
|37224
|126
|Bihar
|23888
|43537
|363
|Chandigarh
|530
|777
|20
|Chhattisgarh
|2767
|8088
|77
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|973
|2
|Delhi
|10348
|127124
|4059
|Goa
|2095
|5453
|66
|Gujarat
|14766
|50350
|2583
|Haryana
|6205
|32640
|458
|Himachal Pradesh
|1168
|1865
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7310
|15708
|436
|Jharkhand
|9017
|6594
|145
|Karnataka
|75076
|80281
|2897
|Kerala
|12019
|18333
|97
|Ladakh
|411
|1177
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8716
|26902
|946
|Maharashtra
|146612
|316375
|16792
|Manipur
|1304
|1905
|8
|Meghalaya
|640
|345
|5
|Mizoram
|251
|288
|0
|Nagaland
|1755
|819
|6
|Odisha
|13594
|26888
|235
|Puducherry
|1743
|2808
|70
|Punjab
|6715
|13659
|517
|Rajasthan
|13108
|35131
|757
|Sikkim
|475
|353
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|53486
|221087
|4571
|Telengana
|21417
|53239
|601
|Tripura
|1957
|3860
|36
|Uttarakhand
|3027
|5427
|98
|Uttar Pradesh
|43654
|63402
|1918
|West Bengal
|23829
|61023
|1902
|Total
|607384
|1378105
|41585
(The above data has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
