60-Year-Old Starts Bleeding On IndiGo Flight, Dies After Emergency Landing In Indore

AN INDIGO flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to Indore after the health of a 60-year-old passenger deteriorated mid-air on Saturday evening, a senior official told news agency PTI.

After the flight landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead.

"As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey," Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in charge of the airport, told PTI.

The flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency, and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 p.m.

"According to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes," Sharma said.

The flight took off for its destination of New Delhi at 6:40 p.m.

According to a sub-inspector of the Aerodrome police station, the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida, and his body would be handed over to his relative after postmortem.

(With Inputs from PTI)