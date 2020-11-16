According to Guinness World Records, 606,569 lamps were lit as part of Deepotsav celebrations on the occasion of Diwali in Ayodhya, which is the largest display of oil lamps.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Diwali is known as the festival of light. It is celebrated with much fervour by millions of Hindus, Jains and Sikhs in India and across the world. However, Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, are always special. This year, Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020 to mark the arrival of Lord Ram to his kingdom after defeating demon king Ravan was even more special. During Ayodhya Deepotsva 2020, a major world record was created.

According to Guinness World Records, 606,569 lamps were lit as part of Deepotsav celebrations on the occasion of Diwali in Ayodhya, which is the largest display of oil lamps. "Congratulations to @rmlauniversity and @uptourismgov for the largest display of oil lamps with 606,569 lamps remaining lit for over 5 minutes," the Guinness World Records wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to @rmlauniversity and @uptourismgov for the largest display of oil lamps with 606,569 lamps remaining lit for over 5 minutes. #diwali pic.twitter.com/INETnAlAYM — Guinness World Records Day - Nov 18 #GWRday (@GWR) November 16, 2020

Deepotsav 2020 celebrations were held in the holy city of Ayodhya on November 13 in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During the event, diya (oil lamps) were lit to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Ram, his wife Goddess Sita and brother Laxman.

Diwali, which is known as 'the festival of lights' is one of the most popular festivals of India. Celebrated on the Amavasya of Kartik month, Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil. Diwali has special relevance to Lord Ram who returned to Ayodhya from his 14 years of exile on this day. Thus, Diwali is celebrated across the country and lighting of diyas and decorating homes and offices is widely associated with this festival.

