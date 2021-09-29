New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As many as 60 students of a residential boarding school in Electronic City in Karnataka's Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, said District Collector (DC) of Bengaluru Urban District J Manjunath.

"Out of 480 students, 60 students tested positive for COVID-19. Two students had mild symptoms and both are under hospital care. The rest of the students were quarantined with a proper medical facility," said the DC.

Manjunath further informed that a student had symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, etc, after which he was tested and turned out positive with the virus. Following this one case of COVID-19, overall 480 students and 57 teaching and non-teaching staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of 60 students, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and 46 are from various parts of Karnataka.

"After seven days, we will test once again for remaining students. We have done 105 rapid antigen tests and 424 RT-PCR tests. Our team has camped there itself at the quarantine center. We are keeping a close watch," he said.

Schools in Karnataka for classes 6-8 reopened on September 6, adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols. The state government has already reopened school for classes 9-12 from August 23 in a phased manner.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha