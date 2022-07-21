60 Pilots, 150 Cabin Crew Members Suspended By DGCA For Failing Alcohol Test

As many as 60 pilots and 150 cabin crew members tested positive following the breath analyzer (BA) test in the last two and a half years. Breath Analyzer tests are conducted to certify that aviation safety is not compromised due to the consumption of alcohol by pilots and cabin crews.

According to the provision of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-5, Series-F, Part-III, not a single liscense has been cancelled during the period starting from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

However, a total of 210 pilots and crew members have been suspended following the test. The government in Parliament on Monday said that there is a systematic safety oversight process in place for monitoring the compliance of Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements by the airlines.

"This is a continuing process and includes surveillance, spot checks and regulatory audits embodied in Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The findings of safety oversight exercises are followed up with the concerned operator for compliance and the observations are closed only after due verification," said the government reply.

The compliance of the action taken by the operator is verified during the next audit and surveillance.In case of any violations to the regulations is discovered at the time of audit and surveillance, enforcement action including financial penalty is imposed by the DGCA.

Earlier, in its guidelines, the DGCA had mentioned that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to preflight alcohol tests on a daily basis. According to the advisory issued by DCGA, there are chances of a decrease in the performance even after 12 hours after a bout of drink, when blood alcohol level remain zero. "Alcohol present in body even in small quantities jeopardizes flight safety on several counts and is likely to adversely affect an aviator well into the hangover period," the advisory stated.