6-Year-Old Killed As Police Van Hits Car In Gurugram, Action Initiated Against Policemen Who Fled Spot

A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl was killed while five others were injured after when a speeding Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) of the Gurugram police collided with a car on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, police have said.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Gurugram-Faridabad Road. According to police, Emergency Response Vehicle was travelling on the wrong side under the limits of police station Gwal Pahari.

Soon after the information was received, the police reached the spot. According to the sources cited by ANI, the policemen involved in the accident fled the site.

The accident happened on Gurugram-Faridabad Road. ERV vehicle of police was coming from the wrong side. Case registered against the ERV driver: Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram

The departmental proceedings will be initiated against the driver, a special police officer (SPO) and head constable in connection with the incident, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik, as quoted by news agency ANI said on Sunday.

"The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the accident. Three policemen, including the PCR van driver, have been suspended," ACP Kaushik said.

Vishwajeet, husband of one of the injured told ANI that his wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law, along with three children were on the way from Delhi to Faridabad.

"My daughter would have been alive today had the police officer taken her to the hospital instead of fleeing from the accident site," said Vishwajeet. The police retrieved the body from the accident site and sent it for postmortem.

An FIR has been registered against the ERV driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)